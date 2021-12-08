It had been 17 years since the Green Mountain boys basketball team had last advanced to Barre Auditorium and the state semifinals, before last year’s Division III state championship.
Now that the Chieftains have felt what playing in ‘The Aud’ feels like, they have eyes on making a return trip.
The Green Mountain girls were last in Barre in 2019 with a group much different than the one currently suiting up in Chester. This winter, the Chieftains would love to continue to lay the groundwork for their next trip the final four.
BOYSThere’s only one first and the 2020-21 Green Mountain boys will always be the first team to bring home a basketball title to their school.
The next chapter of Chieftains hoops has just started to be written and a new group is about to grab the pen.
Gone are four starters from last year’s championship team.
“We lost four starters and they were good starters at that,” said GM coach Brian Rapanotti. “We have some role players coming back that we’ll be looking to step into big roles.”
Senior point guard Everett Mosher is someone who will be heavily relied upon. Mosher, a 100-goal scorer on the soccer pitch, is impressive on the basketball court as well and will find his role expanded in a big way this year.
“(Everett) hit some big shots for us last year and he’s poised to have a good season,” Rapanotti said.
Seniors Branden Rose and Reid Hryckiewicz will take on bigger roles in the backcourt, as will fellow senior Kagan Hance at forward.
Junior Eben Mosher figures to step in as the starting center.
“He’s 6-foot-3. In any other year, he would have been a starter for me (other than last year),” Rapanotti said.
Sophomore Austin Kubisek will take on a bigger role as well, after a season where he was the lone freshman on the roster.
Elias Stowell-Aleman took last year off from basketball, but returns to the hardwood this year.
Freshman Tanner Swisher could be a difference maker and building block for the future.
“He has had an outstanding week of practice,” Rapanotti said.
The Chieftains open the season with a tough test at Hartford on Friday.
“(Hartford) is a very good Division II team. We’ll be tested right out of the gate,” Rapanotti said.
GIRLS
The climb to relevancy can be a long one, but the Green Mountain girls are making plenty of progress up the hill.
Two seasons ago, the Chieftains were 2-18 and in last year’s abbreviated season, they were 4-5. The goal remains to keep taking it up a notch.
“We want to improve upon last year and keep taking steps every year,” said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum. “We’re coming. It’s just going to take some time to get there.”
Most of last year’s group is coming back, but two starters turned their tassels in Tierney O’Brien and Hailey Pierce.
What is left is a group that is underclassmen heavy, but plenty talented.
The Chieftains will get their experience from seniors Kim Cummings and Grace Tyrrell.
Cummings is coming off a standout soccer season and should be just as strong on the hardwood.
Cummings was top scorer last year and averaged about 24 points per game, according to Buffum.
“(Kim) plays the game the right way,” Buffum said. “She usually has the best defender on the other team on her. She’s our leader.”
Junior Luna Burkland provides the Chieftains with some much-needed size. Crashing the boards is her specialty.
“She loves to rebound,” Buffum said. “We notice that when she comes out of the game our rebounding goes down. She has a nose for the ball.”
Freshman Karen Vargas will be another starter for the Chieftains, along with the three veterans.
Buffum isn’t sure who the fifth starter will be, but it will be one of the other five freshmen, Maddie Ortego, Ainsley Merrill, Kyra Burbela, Linsey Miles and Sierra Sorensen, who round out the roster.
Burbela had a growth spurt over the offseason and will find a role in the post.
“She’s getting acclimated to a post position,” Buffum said. “She has to get used to adjusted to the physicality of high school hoops.”
Green Mountain opens the season at home with its holiday tournament on Tuesday against Long Trail.
