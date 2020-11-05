The Green Mountain boys soccer team has been here before and it wants the same result.
The No. 3-seeded Chieftains are set to play No. 4 Peoples Academy, looking to lock up their second straight Division III championship on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction.
Meanwhile, the No. 10 seed Stowe girls vie for their first title since 2016 when the Raiders face No. 4 Vergennes on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The 13-2 Green Mountain boys haven’t been tested a ton during the D-III playoffs. A 6-1 drubbing of No. 14 Randolph started its journey, followed by a 4-1 win against No. 6 Winooski. A 3-0 shutout against No. 7 Enosburg secured a return trip to the state championship game.
“The guys are playing together so well right now and it’s producing results,” said Chieftains coach Jake Walker.
It’s no secret who the Green Mountain offense runs through. Everett Mosher has been one of the best scorers in the state, regardless of division. He had two goals in the Randolph win, a goal in the Winooski win and two in the Enosburg win.
“Everett is going to score. I don’t know if we’ve had a game this season where he’s been kept off the board,” Walker said.
Ben Munukka has stepped up in the season’s biggest games as well. His best playoff outing came against the Spartans, where he netted a pair.
“(Ben) has been big for us,” Walker said. “He’s been giving us consistent, quality minutes and scored a few times as well.”
Much like their offense, the Chieftains’ defense has been locked in. Allowing two goals across three games, Green Mountain doesn’t concede goals easily.
Green Mountain loves to play a possession game, but when its defense needs to step up, it doesn’t disappoint.
Goalkeeper Skyler Klezos leads the team on that end and his experience is a huge asset for the Chieftains.
“Skyler isn’t always tested, but we ask for him to make three or four big saves a game. He does that every time,” Walker said.
When his team usually holds a 80-20% possession advantage, it can be hard to stay engaged, but the veteran keeper hasn’t had problems with that. Heading into the final, he has six clean sheets.
Peoples provides a worthy challenge for Green Mountain. Peoples bested Windsor in the first round of the playoffs, before beating a really talented Leland and Gray bunch.
A last-minute goal by Landon Dubie against Vergennes locked up the Wolves’ D-III title game appearance.
“We match up with them well. They play a similar way to us,” Walker said. “They have good size and their goalkeeper has some skill. The game could be won in the midfield.”
Peoples won its last D-III boys title in 2011 when it bested Northfield 2-0. The Wolves last made the finals in 2017, losing to Stowe.
More than half of Peoples’ schedule was against Division I or II opponents, so the Wolves are no stranger to big games.
When Green Mountain set out for its first practice on Sept. 8, getting back to the D-III title game was at the top of the list. With that a reality, all they have to do is finish the job.
“We have the luxury that 90% of our players have been in this game before, so they know what to expect,” Walker said. “We’ll have good nerves. This isn’t unfamiliar ground for us.”
For the Stowe girls, it is unfamiliar ground. The last time the Raiders were in the finals their seniors were just in eighth grade. Since then, Stowe hadn’t made it past the quarterfinal stage until this year.
It’s safe to say the Raiders were playing with house money when the D-III playoffs kicked off last week. As the No. 10 seed, with two regular season wins, Stowe had a chip on its shoulder.
Izzy Mitchell had a game-winning goal in the Raiders’ opening round win against Northfield/Williamstown.
She found that magic again in Stowe’s overtime win against three-time defending champion Thetford in the quarterfinals.
Lucia Lovell took her turn to play hero in the semifinals against Windsor.
To finish their Cinderella story as the queen of the ball, they’ll have to go through No. 4 Vergennes, who just knocked off previously unbeaten Enosburg in the state semifinals.
The D-III boys kick off at 10 a.m. and the girls at 1 p.m on Saturday at Maxfield Sports Complex.
