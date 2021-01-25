The Green Mountain boys and girls basketball teams are at different points in their development.
The Chieftain boys are senior-laden, with a starting lineup filled with guys who have been there and done that on the varsity level.
Meanwhile, the girls have a handful of players who haven’t played a varsity minute.
Despite their differences, both teams feel they can surprise some opponents this year and they’re excited for what the abbreviated season has to offer.
BOYSMaturity is something Green Mountain boys coach Brian Rapanotti sees in his team.
With four seniors, all of which had significant roles last year, the Chieftains are poised and they know what to expect when the ball’s thrown up.
Green Mountain lost some solid scoring punch in last year’s graduating class, but has seen guys settle into more defined roles this season.
Jack Boyle, who transferred from Black River last school year, is one of the four seniors. With Boyle entering his second hoops season wearing the trademark green and gold, Rapanotti has been impressed with his jump from last year to this year.
“Jack is a monster athlete. He looks a lot more comfortable,” Rapanotti said.
Senior Ty Merrill should pick up a lot of the scoring punch and junior Everett Mosher will man the point guard spot for Green Mountain.
Skylar Klezos and Sawyer Pippin are the team’s other seniors and provide quality minutes.
“Skylar does what a big guy is supposed to do,” Rapanotti said. “Sawyer is one of the best defenders that I’ve ever coached.”
Junior Kagan Hance will see plenty of time on the floor as well.
“He’s been a big bright spot in early practices,” Rapanotti said. “He pushed himself into that 5B conversation. He should be a really good sixth man for us.”
While they wait for the go-ahead to play games, the Chieftains are having a ton of fun in practice.
“Practices have been great. They work their tails off,” Rapanotti said. “We look forward to a great season.”
GIRLSLast season was all about development for the Green Mountain girls.
With a large graduating class, it was always going to be a year where a younger group got their feet wet in hopes of future success.
This year’s Chieftains squad is similarly young, but coach Jeff Buffum likes what he’s seen so far.
“Things are looking much better experience-wise, as all returning players now have a full season of varsity hoops under their belts,” Buffum said. “Numbers wise, 2021 again posted an issue.”
Green Mountain only got one transfer from the now defunct Black River school, so Chieftains Athletic Director Todd Parah allowed for eighth graders to play with the varsity team this year to pad roster numbers.
The roster breakdown is three seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman, along with five eighth graders.
The lone Black River transfer that decided to play was Hailey Pearce.
“(Hailey) has been a blessing,” Buffum said “She may not be a prolific scorer, but what she gives us is effort and hustle. She is also very coachable. I can foresee her really ramping it up on the offensive end.”
The other two seniors are Tierney O’Brien and Chestina Terry, both quality defenders that he’s looking to build up offensively.
“As a group, these three bring great leadership to the team. They lead by example,” Buffum said.
Kim Cummings and Grace Tyrrell are the juniors.
“(Kim) does everything well. She may be one of the smallest players on the floor, but if you look past her, she will make you pay,” Buffum said.
“(Grace) is a slasher who has the ability to light up the scoreboard, but in order to do that, she must maintain her confidence.”
Sophomore Luna Burkland will provide a strong rebounding presence for the Chieftains and freshman Abby Williams is new to the game, but learning quick.
The five-girl eighth grade class represents the future of Green Mountain hoops and Buffum has been impressed early on.
Karen Vargas, Makaylah Kingsbury, Ainsley Merrill, Kira Burbela and Sierra Sorensen make up that group.
“(Karen) and (Makaylah) are valuable pieces of our future, as is (Ainsley). (Ainsley) is showing flashes of the same shooting ability as her older sister Reilly,” Buffum said.
“(Kira) and (Sierra) will only get better simply by being on the court with more experienced players.”
Buffum thinks his team will be a tough matchup for anyone they see this year.
“Hopefully, we will get our chance to mix it up on the court with other teams,” Buffum said. “We are certainly in a better position than last season. If we are disregarded, we will shock some teams.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
