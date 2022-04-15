POULTNEY — Green Mountain senior Kagan Hance has always wanted to hit a home run over the fence. Friday, he did it in a 29-0 victory over Poultney in GM's baseball opener.
"I have never done that before and I always wanted to," Hance said.
That's not all he did. He also pitched the first three innings of the five-inning game, striking out seven and surrendering only one hit, a torrid line single up the middle to Tait Capman.
The Chieftains' pitching was spot on, something that coach Matt McCarthy found most encouraging.
Between them, Hance and Branden Rice piled up 12 strikeouts. Rice did give up a hit during his two innings.
"Our pitchers were throwing strikes. They were up on the count. We talked about doing that and they did it today. That was very important, one of the keys to our season," McCarthy said.
The Chieftains sent 15 batters to the plate during a 12-run first inning that set the tone for the day.
Wyatt Rose had a two-run double in that first inning, one of four Green Mountain hits in the frame. They were gifted by seven walks in that inning as Poultney starter Hagen McDermott struggled with his control.
Brothers Wyatt and Branden Rose stuffed the family scrapbook full in only two innings. During that time they combined to go 4-for-4. Younger brother Wyatt had two doubles and a single in those two innings and Branden had two RBIs, and a double.
The Chieftains came to Poultney with only nine players and every one of them made significant contributions.
Liam O'Brien had a base hit and scored four runs, Hance had three other hits in addition to his home run and scored five runs, Chase Swisher had a double, single and scored five times, Jack Hinkley had a base hit and chased a run home with his sacrifice fly and Tate Pellerin knocked in three runs with his three hits. Wyatt Rose went 4-for-6, reached on an error and scored four runs.
The Chieftains feasted on the young Blue Devil pitchers who were only just getting acquainted with the mound. They banged out 21 hits.
First-year Poultney coach Brian DeBonis is looking to build a program so he is searching for positives to take from each game.
He found one on this day. Pitcher Jayden Mead, a sophomore, grew up before his eyes.
After coming on in the third inning and relinquishing eight runs, he kept the Chiefs from scoring in the fourth, facing just five batters, giving up one hit and notching a strikeout.
The Hance-Rose pitching tandem overpowered the Blue Devils. Capman's hard single in the first was their lone base hit.
The Chieftains know they will get a much sterner test on Saturday when they face neighboring Bellows Falls.
"That will be a good game," McCarthy said.
It was back to reality for Poultney after the Blue Devils won their season opener at West Rutland.
Reality this year for the very young Devils is about baby steps. And as long as those steps are going forward, DeBonis knows he will get the program where he wants it to be eventually.
