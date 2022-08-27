CASTLETON — The sights and sounds of college football were back at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday.
It was a day with the feel of football, a cool morning more like the start of conference play in October than preseason camp in August.
It was Castleton's Green & White Game, an intrasquad scrimmage to help prepare for the real thing — the season opener on Sept. 3 at Plymouth State.
The sights: There was just the slightest preview of the foliage to come across the way from the stands that were nearly half full of fans.
The sounds: There was cheering from the stands and the sidelines, everyone appreciating a good play.
The sounds: The ball just sounded different off the foot of Noah Crossman. The kicker/punter was practicing on the sidelines while the scrimmage was going on and the banging of the ball off his foot got everyone's attention.
There was also applause when he nailed one through the uprights from nearly midfield.
Yes, football was back at the Wolk. It will be again on Sept. 10 when Fitchburg State comes to town but for now this satiated the appetite of parents and fans.
Coach Tony Volpone got to assess four quarterbacks during the session — Evan Smith, Wes Cournoyer, James Galarneau and Jackson Burden.
"Burden really extends plays with his feet. He can create something when nothing is there," Volpone said.
Volpone liked what he saw from the scrimmage overall.
"The ball was only on the ground once that I saw," he said. "I saw some good form tackling and everybody played."
Rutland's Matt Mumford had a couple of opportunities to punt and delivered distance and hang time.
"He has a pretty good leg," kicking coach Steve Wolf said.
Nasim Abdullah showed some power running. When he steamrolled two would-be tacklers on one carry to secure a first down, his Green teammates went wild.
Whitehall's Lucas Morse was effective catching the ball out of the backfield.
"Lucas has been a big contributor for us in a number of roles," Volpone said.
Caleb Graves made an outstanding reception alertly diving and catching the ball just before it hit the ground after it had been tipped.
There was plenty of emotion. Sometimes, it was the type normally reserved for games during the season.
When a teammate recovered a fumble, Jordan Wright was jumping for joy on the sideline and signaling the change of possession.
Rutland's Ethan Coarse was credited with a red zone sack.
Luc Lescault broke one outside for a 40-yard gain that brought some of the loudest cheering from the crowd.
Following the scrimmage, the officials addressed the players and coaches, going over rule changes and points of emphasis in the rules this season.
