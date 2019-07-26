Rutland Post 31’s Reece de Castro was voted Player of the Year and Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese the Coach of the Year when the 2019 All-Southern District Awards were made in American Legion baseball.
Post 31’s Josh Beayon and Brattleboro Post 5’s Adam Newton were tabbed as the co-Pitchers of the Year.
Rutland, Lakes Region and Brattleboro will join White River Junction in state tournament play when it begins Saturday at Colchester High School (see schedule in scoreboard section).
The Southern Division first team
First Base: Beayon, Rutland Post 31
Middle Infielders: de Castro, Rutland Post 31, Tyler Millerick, Brattleboro Post 5, Third Base: Nate Hudson, Rutland Post 31
Catcher: Dan Petrie, Brattleboro Post 5
Outfield: Ethan Coarse, Rutland Post 31, Guy Milliman, Bennington Post 13, Aaron Szabo, Lakes Region
Utility: Kyle Hamilton, White River Junction Post 84
Pitchers: Beayon, Rutland Post 31, Newton, Brattleboro Post 5, Aubrey Ramey, Lakes Region
Second Team
First Base: Mitchell Brayman, Lakes Region; Second Base: Will Buck, Bennington Post 13; Shortstop: Parker Morse, Lakes Region; Third Base: Chandler Pouk, Bennington Post 13
Catcher: Luc Vitagliano, Rutland Post 31
Outfield: Christ Frost, Brattleboro Post 5, Jeremy Rounds, Brattleboro Post 5, Zack Whitmore, Randolph Post 9
Utility: Hunter Perkins, White River Junction Post 84
Pitchers: Alex Bushway, White River Junction Post 84, Patrick McKeighan, Rutland Post 31, Jeremy Rounds, Brattleboro Post 5
Northern Division
Player of the Year: Donovan Montgomery, Colchester Cannons.
Pitcher of the Year (unanimous): Saul Minaya, Colchester Cannons.
Coach of the Year: Matt Rodovick, Colchester Cannons.
First Team
First Base: Cory Giannelli, Post 91; Second Base: Logan Wendell, OEC; Shortstop: Jake O’Brien, Montpelier Post 3; Third Base: Saul Minaya, Colchester Cannons.
Catcher: Brody Fillion, OEC.
Outfield: Dominic Liscinsky, Franklin County Post 01, Robert Meslin, Post 91, Sky Rahill, South Burlington.
Utility: Collin Vincent, S.D. Ireland.
Pitchers: Tyler Daniels, Colchester Cannons, Ian Parent, S.D. Ireland, Storm Rushford, S.D. Ireland.
Second Team
First Base: Kristian Viljanen, Franklin County Post 01.
Second Base: Tyler Skaflestad, S.D. Ireland.
Shortstop: Dalton Cody, Barre Post 10.
Third Base: Grady Cram, Post 91.
Catcher: Colby Brouillette, Franklin County Post 01.
Outfield: Nick Fitzgerald, Post 91, Hayden Roberge, Montpelier Post 3, Tucker Stearns, Addison County.
Utility: Alex Nadeau, Colchester Cannons.
Pitchers: George Goldsworthy, Post 91, Jarret Muzzy, Addison County, Mike Roy, Franklin County Post 01, Alden Wheeler, Colchester Cannons.
