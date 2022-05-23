POULTNEY — Sweet 16. Mount St. Joseph pitcher Matt Greeno struck out his 16th batter of Monday's baseball game, a 17-4 victory over Poultney, for the final out of the seven-inning game.
It was career high for Greeno but that wasn't the only thing significant about that strikeout. The strikeout victim protested far too loudly and is not eligible to play for the Blue Devils in the next game.
Greeno said he used fastballs and sliders primarily for his strikeout pitch but he also befuddled the Devils from time to time with off speed serves.
"I knew I had quite a few strikeouts but I did not know it was that many," Greeno said.
"That is the best we have seen Matt. He was a bulldog today," MSJ coach Mike Callahan said.
Not all of Greeno's power was in his arm. He also had some thunder in his bat — three hits with a double and four RBIs.
Everyone in the Mounties' lineup hit, from Kyle Costales in the leadoff spot with two base hits and reaching on an error and fielder's choice to No. 9 batter Kyle McGinnis who who had a base hit and reached three times.
TJ Euber added a two-run triple, Dom Valente contributed two base hits and four RBIs, Bradedon McKeighan added two hits with a double, Chase Wiegers two more hits, Anthony Cavalieri had an RBI single and pinch hitter Marquise Reed stroked a double down the left field line in his lone plate appearance.
"We really hit the ball today," Callahan said.
He was not kidding. The Mounties sprayed 16 hits around the park including six in a five-run third inning.
The victory also got the Mounties over the .500 mark, giving them a shot to host a playoff game at historic St. Peter's Field.
But Callahan doesn't want any part of that type of thinking.
"We need to take it game by game and even pitch by pitch. We don't want to be looking at the standings," he said.
It was the second straight win for the Mounties but the Blue Devils are going in a different direction. This was their fourth consecutive loss and drops them to 4-9.
"Strikeouts is what got us. We were not putting the ball in play," Poultney coach Brian DeBonis said.
But on this day, the Devils were depleted. A combination of injuries and a senior trip to Virginia Beach meant that they did not have a single substitute in the dugout.
Yet they scrapped to the end. When it appeared as though the Mounties were going to end the game with a 12-0 victory after six innings via the mercy rule, the Blue Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to keep the game going.
Jayden Mead and Hagen McDermott led off the sixth with successive base hits to ignite the first offensive spark of the day for the Devils.
A 6-5 record and a couple of wins in a row is heady stuffy in MSJ baseball land.
Just don't tell that to their coach. Mike Callahan just wants to live by his day-by-day, pitch-by-pitch philosophy and let the playoff scenarios take of themselves.
Another bright light was Poultney freshman Mason Morse who picked up his first varsity base hit.
Thursday the Blue Devils will host Mill River on Senior Day.
