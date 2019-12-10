UTICA, N.Y. — A first career collegiate goal is always special.
For Castleton women’s hockey freshman Brooke Greenwood, her second was pretty cool too.
Greenwood scored the game-winner in overtime to lead the Spartans to a 2-1 win against Utica Tuesday night.
The win extends Castleton’s win streak to three, as it improves to 8-5 on the year.
The deciding goal came with 3:34 left to play in overtime as Greenwood secured her own rebound off a 1-on-1 play and put home the winner.
The teams were close right out of the gate in the first period. Utica fired off a flurry of shots to start and had a player advantage five minutes in when Castleton’s Sara Molina Barrachina was called for an interference penalty.
The Pioneers put two more shots on Spartans goaltender Jessie Foote during the penalty, but were unsuccessful in finding the back of the net.
Castleton evened out the shot tally when Utica was called for a penalty less than a minute after the Spartan penalty ended and both sides traded momentum throughout the rest of the scoreless first.
The second period was much of the same as the teams pressed for the go-ahead tally.
Just when it looked like the game would be scoreless heading to the third period, Spartans defender Casey Traill had other plans.
With time running out in the second, Traill took a pass from Sophia Vingi and rifled a hard shot at the net for the go-ahead tally.
Castleton had a great chance for an insurance goal early in the third period, but was turned away by a great sprawling save by Pioneers goaltender Bria Reilly.
Utica responded with a goal with 14:45 left in the third by Olivia Hirschy and teams played to deadlock the rest of regulation, before Greenwood’s goal in overtime.
Both goaltenders played great as Foote saved 36 shots and Reilly turned away 25 shots.
The win was the first of Foote’s collegiate career.
Castleton is off for the holiday break, before hosting the Castleton Invitational on January 4.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CASTLETON — The Castleton men’s basketball team found itself on the losing end for the fifth straight game, falling 78-63 to Fitchburg State Tuesday night.
The Spartans drop to 1-7 on the season.
Both teams struggled to find their offense early in the first half, shooting around 30 percent from the field, but as the first half went on they started to hit their stride.
Fitchburg State tried to create separation throughout the half, but Castleton continued to hang around.
The Falcons built early lead, going up 19-9, but the Spartans went on a 8-2 run to cut the lead to four. Fitchburg responded and opened up another 10-point lead, but once again, Castleton battled back to only be down five at the half.
The Falcons opened up the second half strong, grabbing a 15-point lead, but the Spartans slowly, but surely, made their way back into the game.
Castleton kept the deficit within single digits and seemed to have momentum, shrinking the Fitchburg lead to two points midway through the second half.
The Spartans cut the Falcons’ lead to two points a few more times late in the contest, but Fitchburg eventually pulled away with an 11-0 run to secure the win.
Charles Doss led the Falcons with 22 points, while Terrin Roy paced Castleton with 16 points.
The Spartans aim to snap their losing streak on the road Saturday against SUNY Cobleskill
MEN’S HOCKEY
Collett recognized by NEHC
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Castleton freshman goalie Brandon Collett was named the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Rookie of the Week following a 54-save performance on Friday versus Norwich in a dramatic 2-1 win.
The victory was the first in Collett’s career, as he turned in a historic performance for the Spartans to earn the win over the nationally second-ranked Cadets. In two games over the weekend, Collett combined for 73 saves.
Collett was beat just once on Friday by the high-powered Norwich offense. It came early in the third period to cut Castleton’s lead in half, but he was rock solid down the stretch despite relentless Norwich pressure.
Norwich outshot Castleton 25-2 over the last 20 minutes. The Cadets also fired four shots on goal during an unsuccessful power play. Finally, with an empty net, Norwich had six shot attempts, but two Collett saves, three blocks, and a shot that whistled wide kept it out to complete the win.
The 54 saves is the most for a Spartan goalie in a single game since 2006 and the sixth highest in program history.
The Brockton, Mass. native also played the first half of Saturday’s non-conference loss to St. Michael’s with 19 saves.
MEN’S T&F
Rock earns LEC honor
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Following his first collegiate meet, Castleton freshman Jarret Rock was named the Little East Conference (LEC) Men’s Indoor Track & Field Rookie of the Week for field athletes for the week ending December 8.
Rock made a splash in his first meet at the Smith Winter Classic on Saturday.
He broke a school record and qualified for the New England Division III Regionals in the long jump with a leap of 6.62 meters (21’8.75”). The Newbury, Vermont native was also 12th out of 31 in the 60-meter dash in 7.33 seconds, and sixth in the triple jump at 12.10 meters (39’8.75”).
He broke the long jump record by a whopping 0.78 meters (2’6.71”) in his second attempt after a foul in his first. The mark currently ranks him 29th in Division III.
Rock rounded out his busy debut as part of the 4x200-meter relay team that was second in 1:39.76.
MEN’S HOCKEY
CU Teddy Bear Toss
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s hockey team will host its ninth-annual Teddy Bear Toss on Friday at Spartan Arena.
All fans with a new stuffed animal to donate will receive free admission to Friday’s non-conference game versus Bryn Athyn.
The stuffed animals will be thrown onto the ice when Castleton scores its first goal or following the second period of play — whichever occurs first.
The donated toys will benefit the Toys for Tots Campaign in conjunction with the Rutland Open Door Mission. The Open Door Mission is dedicated to the elimination of homelessness in the Rutland area by providing a safe and healthy place in which those in need may find shelter and comfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.