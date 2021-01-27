Gretchen Scheuermann was giving a golf lesson to a 5-year-old girl recently at her Highlands Golf Park near Charlottesville, Virginia. When Scheuermann opened a door, there was one of her old field hockey sticks.
Scheuermann asked the little golfer if she knew what the stick was and the girl replied she did not.
Scheuermann showed her how it worked.
Getting an explanation about a field hockey stick from Scheuermann is like getting tutorial on the violin by Stradivarius or a piano lesson from Van Cliburn.
After graduating from Stowe High School in 1991, she was off to Northwestern University. A four-year starter at NU, she scored 48 goals and dished out 114 assists. She received the Honda Broderick Cup, college field hockey’s version of the Heisman Trophy, in 1994.
Her resume earned her induction into the Northwestern University Hall of Fame, the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame and the Northeast Women’s Sports Hall of Fame.
She has swapped the field hockey stick for golf clubs. She owns and operates The Highands Golf Park, a facility dedicated to her grandfather Leslie W. Mercer.
Peter and Anne Marie Scheuermann, Gretchen’s parents, started The Highlands.
Peter had a thriving architecture business in Stowe where they raised six children, all graduates of Stowe High School.
They loved Stowe but wanted a warmer climate. They did plenty of research in looking for a warmer place where a golf facility could be successful.
When they attended Gretchen’s Northwestern field hockey games across the Big 10 landscape, they would feverishly scribble notes in the car about potential locations.
Anne Marie was a golfer of note who gave lessons. She had connections in the sport. One of the places she eyed was Pine Needles in North Carolina owned by a friend Peggy Kirk-Bell. Rutland’s legendary golf icon Mae Murray had introduced Anne Marie and Kirk Bell.
They were close to launching the golf facility in Williamsburg, Virginia but that fell through.
Their son Eric was pushing the Charlottesville area.
That is where The Highlands came to be, in the small town of Ruckersville. It had the warmer climate they were seeking, yet still had the seasons.
They developed and opened The Highlands in 1997. Gretchen, an LPGA Class A Teaching Professional, joined the business in 1999.
Peter and Anne Marie retired in 2007 and moved to North Carolina. Gretchen had a decision to make.
“Working with my parents was great. When they decided to move, I said, ‘I’ll try it for a year.,” Gretchen said. “It’s been a learning experience.”
Obviously, she learned her lessons well and enjoyed the venture. Here it is 2021 and she is still operating The Highlands, a facility where you can practice every golf shot and that boasts a driving range, a mini-golf layout and where you can receive lessons.
The Highlands has remained open during the pandemic.
“Given the set-up and having plenty of space, we are still able to have people hit balls and have mini-golf as well,” Gretchen said. “I stopped giving lessons for awhile but have started them back up, just no big groups. A lot of the time, it is to people in the same family, mostly two people at a time.
“Only two people can be in our golf shop at any time. We keep everything sanitized.”
Gretchen has found that people are looking for outlets during the pandemic where so many of the things they used to enjoy are not available.
“People have been thanking us for staying open,” Gretchen said.
There was a time when Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate Bob Rotella, the famous sports psychologist, would stop at the Highlands with his daughter for some practice. He was living nearby.
It is one of those small-world things because Anne Marie also graduated from MSJ. The family moved from St. Albans to Rutland while she was in high school.
Les Mercer was close friends with the great professional golfer Bobby Locke. There was a photo of Mercer and Locke hanging up at The Highlands and during one of Rotella’s early visits, he pointed at Locke in the photo and said that he knew him.
Peter was there and thought Rotella was joking until Rotella explained his Rutland connection.
An aspect of operating The Highlands that Gretchen thoroughly enjoys is giving lessons.
“It was natural for me. I had been coaching and working with kids at camps,” she said.
One of her favorite things about teaching is seeing a student have that ah-ha moment when everything clicks.
“That’s exciting,” Gretchen said.
There is much more to running the business than teaching.
“It has been a challenge to figure out the different aspects,” she said.
When she ran the operation with her parents, they shared the many facets of the business like advertising, marketing and the ordering of merchandise.
“It’s fun. Having all those layers is good because you aren’t always doing the same thing,” she said.
She remembers her days at Stowe fondly when she played for the great Raider field hockey dynasty coach by Bev Osterberg.
“Stowe is a special place and I appreciate all the friendships, the people and the support,” Scheuermann said.
“One of the special games I remember, I think it was my sophomore year, when we won the state championship in field hockey and my sisters Rebecca and Heidi were on the team. That was the year we all played together. That was a special moment.”
The entire experience of growing up in Stowe was idyllic. There was a Wiffle Ball field in the Scheuermann family’s backyard, a playground for shooting baskets could seen right outside the window and, of course, there was the bike path.
Now, Gretchen works each day at another playground but she will never forget the one back home that was Stowe.
