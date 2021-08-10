Football scrimmages in the August heat are one of the early building blocks toward playing championship football on much colder November days.
This year, scrimmages are being looked forward to by fans more than ever thanks to a 2020 COVID season when scrimmages and tackle football were not allowed.
Rutland High School will travel to Exeter on Aug. 24 to take on an Exeter High team known for its running game. Then, Rutland comes home for its second scrimmage against Brattleboro on Aug. 27.
A Rutland-Exeter scrimmage is special for the coaches, too. Rutland coach Mike Norman and his Exeter counterpart Bill Ball are longtime friends and Norwich University graduates.
Poultney High School will travel north to Milton for a three-way scrimmage that also features BFA-St. Albans. The event begins at 9 a.m.
It should give Poultney some work against diverse offenses.
“I think BFA is more like us, running Wing T type stuff and Milton is more Spread and out of the Shotgun,” Blue Devil coach Dave Capman said..
“We will be still looking at players who are trying to settle into positions. If we have some veteran players and we know where they will be playing, they won’t see as much time.”
The offensive line is a place where Poultney players will be getting eyeballed at the scrimmage as Capman tries to shore up a place hit the hardest by graduation.
Milton coach Jim Provost will be approaching that scrimmage much the same as Capman.
“I know a lot of coaches are trying to win scrimmages. I never do that. If I have a running back that I know is going to be starting, he won’t carry the ball 20 times,” Provost said. “He’ll get a couple of carries and then we’ll get him out of there.”
The scrimmage will be used to help reach Provost’s objective of being two deep at each position.
Leaving the scrimmage healthy is most important, Provost said.
Provost agrees with Capman about the session being advantageous for the Poultney defense.
“BFA and us are drastically different on offense,” he said.
The Springfield Cosmos will be making two trips to nearby New Hampshire neighbor Fall Mountain.
The Cosmos will scrimmage the Wildcats at Fall Mountain on Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. Then, on Aug., 28, Springfield goes back to Langdon for the Fall Mountain Jamboree. The Cosmos will play two New Hampshire teams at the jamboree — going against Monadnock at 10 a.m. and ConVal at noon.
“I am really excited about the jamboree and getting to play two New Hampshire teams,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
“I don’t know a lot about ConVal but Monadnock is a strong program. They have always been tough.”
Aiken said the Cosmos will stick to the basics on Tuesday against Fall Mountain and then take what they learned and apply it on Saturday morning.
“We will be working on our bread-and-butter, our go-to plays,” the Springfield coach said.
Other New Hampshire teams at the event will be Stevens and Newport.
Middlebury ventures up Route 7 on Aug. 27 for a scrimmage against Rice at Colchester at 6 p.m.
Fair Haven goes to Otter Valley on that same Friday for a scrimmage against the Otters and Mount Mansfield at 4 p.m.
“Number one, we want to come out of it healthy. I am certainly not going to run our quarterback even though running the quarterback is part of our offense,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
“We just want to get the basics of our offense down. We aren’t going to open it up.
“We want to get our whacks in and see how we respond because we won’t have done any tackling to the ground. The scrimmage will be the first time we will have tackled to the ground and been tackled to the ground.
“I want to see how well we tackle, block and shed blocks.”
Mill River has a couple of scrimmages lined up. The Minutemen will be at Hartford on Aug. 24 for a 4 p.m. session and then host Mount Anthony on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
“The first scrimmage we focus on players’ physical performance and less on scheme and play concepts,” Mill River coach Greg Lewis said. “We’re looking to evaluate the level of skill to see who can perform at the varsity level and what positions best suit their abilities.
“For our second scrimmage, Mount Anthony coach Chad Gordon and I decided to try running it more like a regular game with live clock, assessed penalties, first downs, turnovers, special teams transition and so. We plan to play at least two to three live quarters as if it were a regular game.
“This will be my first time doing a scrimmage this way in the 11 years I have been coaching and I think it will be of greater value for the players, coaches and referees than a more traditional scrimmage where teams just take turns running plays.
“Here we will be more focused on players’ mental performance as part of a unit running plays and schemes. The goal is to create an environment as close to a regular season game as possible so we can practice those game-like emotions, transitions and decision-making scenarios which are typically not experienced until the first game.”
Formal high school football practices in Vermont begin on Monday, Aug. 16.
