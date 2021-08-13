Norwich University graduate Cody Griswold is in on he ground floor. He is the first women’s wrestling coach at Elmira College, preparing the Soaring Eagles for the inaugural season in 2021-22.
Being on the ground floor is not new to Griswold. He took a Williamstown High School that had been a small club team and transformed the Blue Devils into a formidable Vermont varsity squad.
He liked coaching at Williamstown where he had an athletic director in Derek Howard who was equally excited about wrestling.
But his parents, grandparents and other family members were from the Elmira, New York area originally and had moved back there.
“They had been trying to reel me back there,” Griswold said. “I told them that things would have to line up right for me to move back.”
Then it happened. Griswold spotted a job posting for the first women’s wrestling coach at Elmira College.
“It was almost like it was meant to be,” he said.
“It is pretty unique. We are the only four-year school with a women’s wrestling program in the state.
“But it is a fast growing sport. It is popping up everywhere.”
Since all of this happened, Griswold has also become Elmira’s head men’s wrestling coach.
That is going make for life at a breakneck pace for the former Connecticut state champion who rang up an impressive 144-38 record during his four years at New Milford High School.
He only has to look at the season openers to know just how crazy his life is going to get. The Soaring Eagles women’s team opens up in Pennsylvania on Nov. 2 against East Stroudsburg State and the men’s team launches its season the next day at Alfred State.
Griswold figures he has the necessary staff to pull it all off.
“I have two good assistants and some volunteers as well,” he said.
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program and Griswold has been investing in that aspect of his job. He has been on the road plenty. Destinations have been Fargo, North Dakota, and sites in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio.
“If there’s wrestling someplace, I’m going,” Griswold said. “I am trying to get out there and be a billboard for our program.”
He is not ignoring social media, either. He views it as a key facet in recruiting.
He has wrestlers from all corners of the country but he is really excited about a woman wrestler from Vermont.
Justice Green wrestled on the Mount Abraham Union boys wrestling team and she was one of the first recruits for the new women’s team at Elmira.
The women’s team will include 17 freshmen and a couple of sophomores who never got to wrestle in the scheduled inaugural campaign due to COVID.
Green is one of those two sophomores.
“She is a very dedicated, strong wrestler,” Griswold said. “She has got lots and lots of potential.”
Griswold’s women’s program is part of a sport that is mushrooming across the nation. There are now 42 NCAA women’s wrestling programs and 37 more under the NAIA umbrella.
He is finding that recruiting on the women’s side is particularly exciting. He has talked to some of the top ranked women’s wrestlers in the nation.
When male wrestlers have that lofty of a ranking, they are normally looking at scholarship offers from Division I schools like Iowa, Oklahoma or Oklahoma State.
Cody Griswold is smack dab in the middle of an area where most of his family now lives and he is putting down the foundation for a new program. Life is good.
