FAIR HAVEN — Everybody Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost puts on the floor contributes. But on Thursday it was very much about the guards.
The trio of Sawyer Ramey, Zack Ellis and Kohlby Murray combined for 56 points and 21 rebounds in Fair Haven’s 68-38 romp over Mount Anthony in Southern Vermont League basketball, helping the Slaters push off to a 5-0 start.
“It’s supposed to be like that,” said Ellis of playing a well-rounded game after scoring a career-high 22 points. Ramey added 18 and Murray 16. “You don’t worry about the scoreboard. You just do your job.”
This one was never close and neither were the other two Slaters wins since they had to get off the mat to beat Granville, N.Y.
After the Patriots threw out a trap defense that got them off to a 4-0 lead the Slaters took over. It was 21-8 by the end of the first period and 35-12 at the half.
“We wanted to trap them and we wanted to play at our pace but we weren’t able to,” said Patriots coach Marcus Hass.
The truly bad news for opponents is that the Slaters will have all three starting guards (Ramey is a freshman and Ellis and Murray juniors) back next year.
They put the pedal into Fair Haven’s ultra-up tempo game and keep it down. “The key is they play so unselfishly and they really like each other,” Prenevost said of the team in general. “Our guards create a lot of problems.”
Thursday’s game was a clinic in passing and transition. Fair Haven wreaked typical havoc with its defense and when they were not able to score in transition they simply kicked out the ball for 3-pointers, of which the Slaters guards combined for 10 of the team’s 11.
When they didn’t fall, Joey Gannon made the Patriots pay with offensive rebounds for second chances, grabbing missed 3s several times.
Fair Haven had 25 rebounds by the half and their nine offensive boards were nearly as many as the Patriots’ overall total.
Gavin Johnson, a physical forward, led the 0-5 Patriots with 18 points. The game marked Division II Fair Haven’s second win over a D-I team this season.
A few highlights:
- When Fair Haven started its first-period run Andrew Lanthier, the first forward off the Slaters bench, kept it going by taking a charge in the lane
- Ramey turned over the ball in the offensive end but raced the length of the court to steal it back, tipping a ball headed out of bounds to Ellis
- Murray, who had seven boards in the first half, teamed with Ellis on one of the game’s prettiest plays, setting up a layup in close quarters down low with a behind-the-back pass.
The Slaters contested every possession and won almost every loose ball, things coaches really like to see.
Another thing they did well on Thursday was to forget about Saturday, when they will host Granville in a rematch.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
