POULTNEY — There’s nothing wrong with being unselfish, but sometimes a player needs to take matters into their own hands.
West Rutland freshman Peyton Guay took advantage of her opportunities, netting a hat trick in a 4-1 win against Division IV rival Poultney on Friday.
“She’s so unselfish. I kind of had to teach her, ‘you can go and score, it’s okay,’” said Golden Horde coach Deanna Rodolfy. “When she’s that fast, it’s hard to keep up, so we’re lucky to have her up there.”
Both sides did a nice job of pressing forward and making the opposing defenses work. West Rutland goalkeeper Serena Coombs and Poultney goalie Mackenzie Ezzo were busy all game long.
The Blue Devils had a good opportunity with 28 minutes left in the half. Poultney got a perfect hooking corner kick that was on goal, but the veteran Coombs snuffed out the chance.
West Rutland got the scoring started with 14:15 left in the first half. Guay took a corner kick from the right side and sent a great ball into the box, which senior captain Anna Cyr got her body on to put in the back of the net.
The Blue Devils were doing a good job of serving balls that could be viable scoring chances, but more often than not, they weren’t connecting.
The Horde had a good opportunity to get another goal with about a minute left in the half when Guay was on a breakaway, but Ezzo aggressively came off her line and made a nice stop with her leg. West Rutland got another shot out of the play, but it went wide right.
Taking a 1-0 advantage into halftime, Westside didn’t waste much time extending the lead.
Within the first minute of the half, Cyr made a nice run down the middle of the field and dished off to Guay who was running in stride to her right, leading her perfectly. Guay ran onto the ball and buried a hard shot from the right side of the box.
It was crisp passing like that that allowed the Golden Horde to create a lot of chances.
“We’ve been working on give-and-gos quite a bit and it’s definitely been a game-changer for us,” Rodolfy said.
A few minutes later, a great cross from Guay found Olivia Cyr in the box, but her shot went off the crossbar.
Guay scored not long after on a nice run down the left side of the field. She finished the hat trick with 20:51 to play.
“We made some silly mistakes. I think defensively we just had to be more organized,” said Poultney coach Hannah Corkum.
The Blue Devils got their lone goal coming on a penalty kick play. Annaleice Taylor was tripped on the right side of the box and junior Hannah Welch took the PK for Poultney.
Welch had a hard, low shot to the left side of the net, but Coombs dove to turn it away. The ball trickled out of her gloves and Welch ran on to bury the rebound goal.
“It was her second PK of the season. Though she didn’t get the first one, she was able to finish it,” Corkum said. “She’s our go-to on that.”
“Serena had a beautiful penalty kick save,” Rodolfy said.
Coombs made 14 saves.
“Serena has gotten her mojo back after Proctor,” Rodolfy said. “She’s coming out of the net coming to play the ball. I thought my defense did a good job today. Samara Raiche did a good job of catching girls offsides.”
Ezzo had 10 saves for the Blue Devils.
Poultney has been dealing with a few girls missing games recently, so it’s trying to find its groove again after a fast start. Hannah Webster went down with an injury early in the second half and Corkum hopes that doesn’t keep her out of action.
Playing with a perennially strong D-IV club like West Rutland well is another positive for the Blue Devils. Poultney tied the Horde last year, but they remember the days when those games weren’t as competitive.
“We’ve lost to (West Rutland) 10-0 before,” Corkum said. “For (Deanna) to come over and say that she was really impressed and that it was a good game, means a lot.”
Poultney (3-2) hosts undefeated Proctor on Tuesday, while West Rutland (3-1) hosts unbeaten Mount St. Joseph on Tuesday.
