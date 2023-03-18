HINESBURG — West Rutland sophomore Peyton Guay crashed the 1,000-point barrier this season and Saturday she thought she was going to CVU to be recognized for her career scoring achievement.
That happened but along with one gigantic surprise, a surprise at least to Guay. She was not only recognized for her 1,281 points, but she received the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's Player of the Year accolade.
"I had no idea," Guay said of earning the organization's top honor.
"I thought it would go to a Division I or II player and then I heard them say it was going to go to a Division IV player and I said, 'Oh, my god.
"My heart is just so happy."
It is not only herself that she is happy for but for all the players who play the game at the smallest schools.
"I think this will open eyes for people like me and everyone else who play at Division III and Division IV schools," Guay said.
"It shows that if you work hard, good things will happen."
Hard work is a trait that all coaches and players see in Guay.
"Hard works pays off, it really does," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said.
A great line from Hoosiers, the movie about a tiny high school from a small town in Indiana going on a championship run and beating big city schools, has the character Merle saying, "Let's win this game for all the small schools that never had a chance to get here."
Merle and his teammates struck a blow for all the small schools in Indiana and on Saturday, Guay gave plenty of inspiration to every small-school basketball player in Vermont.
Guay is three-sport standout at West Rutland and pitched the Golden Horde to a state title in softball last spring, but she has always stated that basketball is her favorite.
It is the one she invests a lot of time in year-round.
"I play a lot of AAU basketball all over the country and I have been to multiple camps," Guay said.
Fans know all about Peyton Guay, the basketball player. They know how complete she is — excelling on defense, rebounding, scoring, ball handling and defense.
They might not know what others see who are close to her day in a day out.
Strip away the veneer that is Peyton Guay the basketball player and you are left with something even more impressive, Peyton Guay the person, said her West Rutland softball coach Laurie Serrani.
"The other day, there was a little girl in the gym (Serrani thinks about a fourth grader) and she was looking for her water bottle. Peyton stopped whatever she was doing and helped the girl find her water bottle," Serrani said.
Laurie was so taken by the gesture that she complimented Guay for her compassion.
"She always does the right thing," Laurie said.
This summer, Guay's itinerary will take her to places like Louisville and Pennsylvania.
Now, that she will be entering her junior season, there will be more scrutiny from college coaches.
She is both the Rutland Herald and the VBCA Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
It would be enough to make most people's head spin and maybe get a little bit inflated.
Yet, Peyton Guay will never be too big to help a little girl trying to find her water bottle.
NOTES: Guay's coach Carl Serrani received the John Wooden Legacy Award after piloting the Golden Horde to an unbeaten season and state title. ... Several scholarships were presented as part of the day-long celebration of basketball at CVU. The recipients were Harwood's Abby Young and Sawyer Young, Rutland's Karsyn Bellomo, Woodstock's Declan McCullough, Vergennes' Jasmine Little and North Country's Cora Nadeau for the VBCA scholarships; CVU's Addi Hunter and Thetford's Madi Mousley for the Eric Ward Scholarship and Mount Mansfield's Cherise Champ for the Tristan Southworth Scholarship. ... BFA-St. Albans and St. Johnsbury received the Mona Garone Sportsmanship Award presented by the basketball officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.