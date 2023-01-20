Enosburg’s Braydon Howrigan is a new Castleton University baseball pitcher with an interesting back story.
He was a scholarship player at NCAA Division II Merrimack. Then, the school went Division I and the coach recruiting Howrigan was dismissed.
“He kind of got lost in the shuffle and didn’t get that much pitching at Merrimack,” said Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley.
“He wasn’t overused and and he still has a lot of bullets. We are excited to have him.”
January means baseball and softball practices starting for the Spartans and the Castleton baseball team will be at it on Sunday. The players answer the call bright and early. The 8 a.m. practice will also include meetings that are designed to “make sure we are all the same page,” Shipley said.
Coach Eric Ramey’s softball team gets added to the gym schedule on Jan. 30.
Honing the swing, taking some ground balls, stretching out the throwing arm are all important pieces of gym ball for Shipley.
Howrigan is the only new Vermonter on the roster.
John Stewart, the former pro baseball player from Granville, New York, will not be back as the pitching coach.
Stewart is known far and wide for his grooming of young pitchers and he will be replaced by Steve Bowley, a graduate assistant who pitched at Division I Wagner and Division II Shepherd University.
“We were lucky. He is a good one and wants to be a head coach someday,” Shipley said.
Shipley said the early gym sessions will be set up a little bit differently this year with more focus on specifics like discipline with the strike zone.
Pitchers will be throwing off he portable mounds until the weather enables the team to get outside on the artificial turf of Dave Wolk Stadium.
Ramey said a lot of the thrust of gym ball for his softball team will be getting the new players acclimated to the program and the way it operates.
“We have got a lot of new kids and it is their first go-round with college softball,” Ramey said. “It is a new experience for them but we are confident that we have the kids who can handle it.”
Shipley will get as much work as he can before the baseball team heads to south to Alabama and Ramey will get as much done as possible for the softball team’s trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Ramey loves his Myrtle Beach schedule which will allow the Spartans to measure themselves against perennial top 25 teams like Cortland and Ithaca.
Several of the new softball players are from Vermont — Misssisquoi’s Alex Brouillette, Enosburg’s Dana Elkins, Rutland’s Samera Rideoout and Mount Anthony’s Masson Billert.
CHIEFTAINS NIXEDMasconomet High School in Massachusetts retains Chieftains as its mascot. Green Mountain Union High School in Chester has decided to abandon the Chieftains name.
One suggestion at the board meeting was to go the way of Rutland High School and not have any mascot at all.
CHANGE AT PHS
Scott French and Chris Hughes are stepping down as co-head coaches of the Proctor High School girls soccer program.
The Phantoms will be trying to get to a 13th consecutive state championship game in 2023.
French is a well respected goalkeeper coach who worked in that capacity at the college level and trained keepers privately.
“Jake (Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton), Scott and I have talked about finding someone who can carry on the culture and the tradition,” Hughes said. “We’d like to have someone in place before summer so they can get to know the kids.
“It was time.”
