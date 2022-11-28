Brittney Love and Alana Williams came oh so close to snaring the biggest prize this fall at Fair Haven.
Love played on a girls soccer team that went all the way to the Division III state final at Applejack Stadium only to endure an excruciating double overtime loss to Stowe. Williams played on the school's field hockey team that came up just short against Montpelier in its state championship game.
It was evident on the first day of basketball practice Monday that losing their final game has only intensified their hunger as the basketball season begins.
"We feel like we were cheated out of a championship." Love said. "That just makes us even more hungry."
"It's unfinished business," Williams said.
Kyle Wilson, who gained his 200th victory last year, is back to coach the Fair Haven girls basketball team.
Wilson's return is the rule around Rutland County where nearly all the coaches from last season are in place.
That's not true in Proctor where Matt Parker replaces Jake Eaton as the boys basketball coach.
When Parker discovered the post was open, it did not take him long to decide to apply.
"Honestly, I really thought about it a day or two and talked to some people like Arlen Bloodworth (a former Proctor athletic director) and decided I wanted to do it," Parker said.
Parker played on a state championship Proctor team coached by Dick Wilcox in 2004, his senior year.
He said the offensive and defensive schemes deployed by Wilcox won't be part of his plan.
"The game has changed so much since then that the offense and defense will be more similar to what Jake did," Parker said.
The turnout was robust at the small Division IV school for boys basketball with 20 candidates answering the call for the JV and varsity.
"We want to play fast and play smart," said Parker who will get a look at his team under fire on Dec. 6 in a scrimmage at Mill River.
The opener comes a few days later when the Phantoms clash with Twinfield on Dec. 9 in the Bob A Classic in Proctor.
It was the same sizeable turnout for that first practice over at Otter Valley for the girls program where coach Ray Counter had 26 players in grades 9-12.
Counter was conveying his aggressive approach, saying to the players huddled during a brief break, "There is no such thing as a 50-50 ball. It's OUR ball."
While the turnout is impressive, Counter is not certain how many can be good players at the varsity level yet and one of his goals will be to develop depth.
"You are not going to win in Division II by playing six players," he said.
That will be one of the objectives in Saturday's scrimmage at Winooski. The Otters will have another scrimmage the following Tuesday against Poultney.
Wilson sees his Slaters as being undersized but possessing athleticism and quickness.
The Slaters will count on Williams for rebounding and after that "rebound by committee," Wilson said.
"That has been my role since middle school," Williams said.
"We'll be undersized," Wilson said.
He will bank on that quickness, athleticism and being fundamentally sound.
The Slaters always look forward to playing in their own Mary Canfield Tournament, a highlight of December.
"It is really fun playing on our home court," Love said. "I don't think we have many games where there is not a great crowd."
Burr and Burton Academy, Mount Abraham and Otter Valley will be the other teams in the Canfield.
The Slaters have some attractive scrimmages lined up. They will welcome Colchester, Thetford and West Rutland to Fair Haven on Dec. 3 with the first game beginning at 10 a.m.
Then on Dec. 6, the Slaters are off to Hinesburg for a scrimmage with perennial Division I power CVU.
Competing in the Canfield event will be one of several road games that will test Otter Valley early in the season.
"We are going to be road warriors for a while," Counter said.
The Otters do not have a home game until Dec. 23 when Middlebury comes to Brandon.
There was a new face at the Mill River girls basketball practice on Monday. Molly Hier, a 6-foot post player, has swapped Poultney blue and gold for the patriotic colors of the Mill River Minutemen.
"We are going to play inside-out and with that height, we can do a lot of good things," Mill River coach Jacob Tanner said.
"I think we have the players around her to make her comfortable."
Hier lives in Middletown Springs and already knew many of her teammates before arriving at her new school.
"It was scary at first," said Hier who now feels at home as the Minutemen prepare for the season opener in their own Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium on Dec. 9 against West Rutland.
Tanner will get a look at his team before that in a scrimmage against Middlebury.
Tanner had been an assistant with the girls program at Proctor under Chris Hughes but got his first varsity head coaching job last year at Mill River.
"The biggest eye opener was how many moving pieces there are," Tanner said.
Those moving pieces? Parker will deal with that in his inaugural season in Proctor.
He could not be more excited for the challenge.
