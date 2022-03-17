Mill River Union High School recently hired a new football coach and he’s one with plenty of local experience.
Phil Hall takes over the Mill River program, replacing Greg Lewis and his staff that stepped down after the Minutemen’s 3-6 season that ended at the hands of rival Otter Valley, 12-6 in the Division III quarterfinals.
Hall held a meeting players and parents on Monday and loved what came out of it.
“We had a meeting with about 30 guys,” Hall said. “I was pretty excited about the guys that were there. We had a lot of football players in that room.”
Mill River had more than 40 players in program last year, which is a healthy amount for a Division III school. With loads of young talent gaining valuable experience, the future looks bright for the Minutemen.
The coaching bug is one that it hard to shake. Hall was looking for an opportunity to get back into it.
Hall, who went to U-32 High School, played his college football at Castleton University after transferring to the school as a sophomore from Norwich.
After his playing career ended, Hall was a coach on the Spartans’ staff for two years, before taking over the Mount St. Joseph team in Rutland.
He went on to coach alongside Poultney coach Dave Capman when MSJ and the Blue Devils fielded a co-op team, but has been out of coaching for five years now.
He’s kept himself busy in the education field, where he currently serves as assistant principal at Castleton Village School.
“I had been looking to see (what coaching opportunities) were out there,” Hall said. “I had actually applied for the Mill River job three years ago as well. Mill River is a great school and a program that has potential.”
The Minutemen would love to get back to a high standard of success they’ve had in the past. In the 2010s, Mill River made five state semifinals and made it to the state championship game 2013.
“When I was coaching in Division III, Mill River was one of the top three teams in the division,” Hall said.
Hall is confident the program can get back to that level.
“The first place you look at for a program is its number and it’s youth programs,” Hall said. “We’re lucky at Mill River that it’s a 7 through 12th grade school. As the varsity football coach, you can have as much of a role as you want.”
Continuity is something that helped Hall as he developed and he hopes to bring that to the Minutemen.
“I played 5th through 12th grade being coached by just three guys,” Hall said. “That continuity had a significant impact on me. That’s the goal for what we’re trying to establish here.”
Wins and losses are what people look at, but individual development is the focus for Hall.
“We see football as a vehicle to get the best out of people,” Hall said. “Player development is what we’ll focus on. A lot of guys may put focus on wins and losses and the program, but we’re thinking differently. We want guys to think about their individual goals and that in turn helps the program.”
Mill River opens the regular season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Oxbow. The Minutemen’s first home game is the following Saturday against Otter Valley.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
