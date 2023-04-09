BENNINGTON — A handful of local teams competed in the first Southern Vermont League track and field meet of the season, hosted by Mount Anthony on Saturday..
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon was first in the boys 100 meters with a time of 11.76 seconds. Rutland's Ryan Boulger was 10th in the race.
Rutland's Sam Kay was the winner of the boys 3000 meters with a time of 10:24.60. Brother Josh Kay was fourth.
Sam Kay was third in the 400 meters with a time 57.95 seconds, while teammate Will Fuller was fourth. Fair Haven's Jace Hetrick was seventh.
Green Mountain's Eben Mosher won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.92 seconds. Fair Haven's Nate Young was third. Mosher was second in triple jump.
Fair Haven's David Doran won the shot put with a toss of 39 feet, 6 inches. Rutland's Tyler Messer was second, the Slaters' Cooper Spaulding was third, GM's Forrest Garvin was fourth and Fair Haven's Kole Matta was fifth ahead of Rutland's Jahmalie Mckenzie in sixth.
Doran was second in the discus behind teammate Patrick Stone's toss of 107-02. Spaulding was also top five in fifth and Matta was sixth. Stone also won the pole vault.
Matta was third in the javelin and Nate Young was fourth ahead of GM's Joachim Gibson and Mosher.
Green Mountain's Ben Munukka finished first high jump with a jump of 5-10. Gibson was third and Jack Spaulding was fourth.
Mill River's Connor Filskov was second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:15.10. Fair Haven's Asa Young was also top five in fourth. Filskov took third in the 1500.
Will Fuller was fourth in the 200 meters, finishing in 25.09 seconds. Boulger was right behind in fifth and Wyatt Fuller was eighth. Will Fuller also took fourth in the long jump, while Munukka was sixth and Nate Young was seventh, followed by Rutland's Hank Potter and Boulger.
The Rutland boys took fourth in the 4x100 relay.
On the girls side, Rutland's Erin Geisler was first in the 3000 in 10:59.46.
GM's Berkley Hutchins won the shot put with a toss of 28-02. Fair Haven's Elizabeth Munger was fifth and Rowen Kuehn was sixth. Munger was also fifth in discus, two spots ahead of Kuehn. Fair Haven's Bua Wongvilla was fifth in javelin.
Fair Haven's Emilee Higgins finished third in the 800 with a time of 3:04.56, a spot ahead of Rutland's Charlotte Morris. Mill River's Willa Seo was sixth.
Rutland's Amelia Shelton was second in the 100m hurdles, finishing in 19.91 seconds. Shelton was fourth in the 1500, ahead of teammate Evangeline Taylor. MSJ's Leah Majorell was ninth. Mill River's Malorie Tarbell took second in the 300m hurdles.
Taylor took fourth in high jump with a jump of 4-02. RHS's Jasmine Evans was sixth in long jump, a spot ahead of GM's Sophia Cherubini.
Fair Haven's Madison Perry was third in triple jump with a jump of 30-01. Perry was fifth in the 200 in 30.63 seconds, ahead of teammate Holly Gannon in sixth. Rutland's Ava Rosi was eighth, Fair Haven's Julia Carrara was ninth and GM's Autumn Fales was 10th. Rosi grabbed fourth in the 400.
Perry was seventh in the 100 with a time of 14.31 seconds, three spots ahead of teammate Julia Carrara.
The Fair Haven girls had a second and third place finish in relays.
