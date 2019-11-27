It is that day, the favorite one of the year for many. A day for family, friends, food and football.
I am thankful for ...
The approaching high school basketball season and all that it does to bring communities together and for the way it warms up frigid winter nights.
That the Rutland High basketball teams have a beautiful temporary home right in the city while their gym floor is being repaired. People at places like Black River, Arlington and Long Trail can identify with being nomads for a season. It's not ideal. The College of St. Joseph gives the Raiders a perfect setting until their Keefe Gym is back in order.
The World Cup that gives us a world stage right in our backyard this weekend at Killington with an opportunity to watch the best women skiers on earth competing against one another. Say nothing of the boon for the local economy.
Wells' Heidi Welch and all others who are adept in CPR and other life-saving measures. The work she did on soccer official John Pedone in bringing him back to life this fall at Taranovich Field was unforgettable to all who were there.
For all the coaches who put in so much time with our young athletes and do their jobs for all the right reasons.
___
For all of the game officials in every sport.
The folks at the Barre Auditorium run this gem from Bob Hentzen of the Topeka Daily Capital as it appeared in the Kansas State High School Activities Journal each year in their tournament program and it is a great reminder:
"Can we expect basketball officials to be perfect when teams aren't?
Can we have a game without officials?
The answer to both question is "No."
"Until some genius comes up with a better way to officiate basketball, it would help if everybody remembered those two questions and the one answer. Otherwise, I'm afraid the whole basketball world is going to have ulcers and mental breakdowns."
___
And, speaking of the Barre Auditorium, I am thankful that we have the grand old building oozing with so much character as a setting for our biggest high school games of the year to bring the curtain down on each season.
For Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium, Norwich University's Sabine Field and Middlebury College's Youngman Field - three of the best settings anywhere for college football, not to mention the other sports played in those showpieces.
You can ask fans who have seen NCAA Division III football games at other venues throughout the country and they will tell you that we are truly blessed in Vermont.
___
Speaking of venues, Burlington's Centennial Field, the Montpelier Rec Park and St. Peter's Field in Rutland do not have to take a back seat to anyone anywhere when it comes to special baseball settings.
I'd love to see a grandstand added to St. Peter's but with it or without it, the place belongs on anybody's list of top baseball parks.
Just the history alone of each of those three parks is a grand slam home run.
I am also thankful for baseball in November. The Rutland Post 31 baseball banquet held the day after Thanksgiving every year is a highlight of the season and a reminder that the grand old game is never that far away.
___
I am thankful for the high school basketball tournaments that add so much spice to this time of year and honor people like Bob Abrahamson, Dave Morse and Mary Canfield - folks who have made such a tremendous impact in their communities and beyond.
The Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Tournament is first with the ball being thrown up in Proctor on Dec. 12.
Bob A himself will be there with his annual joke of showing up each year so people will know it's not a memorial tournament.
There will be a lot of energy in the Almo Buggiani Gym that night. Abe brings plenty of energy to the event all by himself.
The Dave Morse Tournament at Hazen Union on Dec. 18 and 20 boasts a boys field comprised of the host Wildcats, Randolph, Lamoille and Williamstown. It honors one of the most beloved figures not only in the Hardwick area but throughout the entire state in the late sports scribe Dave Morse.
Mary Canfield was a tireless booster for Fair Haven Union High athletics as well as Fair Haven Post 49 baseball. She was beloved by the community she did so much for and the girls basketball tournament played at Fair Haven in her memory tips off on Dec. 21.
___
I am thankful for readers, fans and feedback, good and bad.
And for the personnel in each gym so necessary to the games being played - scorekeepers, clock operators and those behind the food concession, along with the extra special touches like the chuck-a-duck contest at halftime and the talented Otter Valley pep band.
Not to mention ticket seekers and athletic directors and boosters who produce game programs that add to the enjoyment.
I am thankful for tweeters like John Seaver in the Upper Valley and so many others because we just can't be everywhere.
And for those coaches who phone in their games religiously, win or lose.
I am thankful for 1,000-point celebrations, a stirring touch to each season. Ditto for 100-win milestones in wrestling.
For the way the sports community responds and comes together when someone is struggling. It happened this month when the Poultney football team bus stopped at Chris Thayer's house in Rutland after winning the state championship. He left no doubt how much the gesture touched him.
___
I am thankful for the certified athletic trainers who both treat and prevent injuries with professionalism and compassion.
Hat tricks, 4-for-4 days at the plate, no-hitters, 30-point games and all the other memorable performances that are so much fun to write about.
I am thankful for athletes like Mill River cross country runner Brogan Giffin who can carry the colors for our little neck of the woods, giving us so much to be proud of when they make a splash on the regional or national stage.
And for those parades through town where athletes are accompanied by firetrucks and police cars in a showing of community pride after winning a state championship.
I am thankful for all of these things and so much more. Right at this moment I am most thankful for the opportunity to wish all of you and yours a happy Thanksgiving.
