WEST RUTLAND — Time was running out before the intermission when Twin Valley junior Izaak Park heaved a full-court shot that bounced off the rafters at Hinchey Gym.
It was the only 3-pointer he missed in a 20-point first half.
That was the way it went in Twin Valley’s 65-39 rout of West Rutland in a Southern Vermont League game Friday night.
Park finished with 25 points and after shooting 5-for-6 from 3-point range in the first half he finished a dazzling 6-for-9.
It was contagious. Twin Valley was 7-for-11 in the first 16 minutes and 12-for-25 for the night but at points it seemed like everything the ‘Cats threw up there fell through the basket while hardly disturbing the nets.
But the tall, rangy Wildcats are more than a team that is contented to get the ball over the time line and chuck it up from long distance.
They played hard from end to end in every aspect for 32 minutes and made Westside, a team that is not slow, look like they were wading through quicksand. They cashed in on transition chances, and created layup opportunities in the halfcourt attack with quick cuts and passes.
“They play hard and when you play hard and the shots go in it’s great but it starts with the effort,” said Twin Valley coach Chris Brown. “It’s fantastic. You can’t fault them a bit for the effort.
“A year ago they worked hard and they were not quite as good. We’re the same team except for one player. Now they’re seasoned and their experience is shining through.”
Twin Valley is living up to its preseason tag as a Division IV contender and is 5-0 after a tough early schedule that includes MSJ, Proctor and Poultney.
Westside, a veteran team also expected to contend, has yet to launch; the Horde are 1-4 after having played the likes of White River Valley and Proctor.
Jack McHale was almost as accomplished from long distance as Park with four treys and finished with 21 points, 17 coming in the second half.
“He picked up two early fouls and it took him out of his rhythm but in the second half he came out and was spot on,” said Brown.
Westside’s Tyler Serrani and Kyle Laughlin worked very hard for their 13 and 11 points, respectively, but even when the Horde executed plays the ball was not dropping.
The Wildcats contributed to that with a defense that collapsed on the interior passes while still getting out to contest the 3-ball.
Park and McHale hit 3s to launch an 8-0 start and even with a lull at the end of the first period the visitors had a 10-2 lead. Westside reluctantly contributed to a 22-12 second period with a pair of lazy cross-court passes that Park nabbed, taking one in for a layup and finishing off the second steal with a stickback.
Serrani gave Westside a glimmer of hope when his two driving layups cut the margin to 20-10 but Park then hit back-to-back daggers from behind the stripe.
“Aaron Soskin found him a couple of times: drove to the middle, collapsed, kicked and made the right play. They’re fun to watch,” Brown said.
Two more 3-balls helped Twin Valley build a 33-14 halftime lead.
McHale, one of three seniors on the ‘Cats starting five, had two 3s and 10 straight Twin Valley points to quickly get the visitors out to a 45-18 lead in the third.
Laughlin was a bright spot for the Horde with nine points in the second half.
But Westside is still looking for a win to validate its preseason hopes and has another tough game ahead, at Rivendell (5-0 coming into Friday) on Monday.
White River Valley was 4-0 coming into Friday’s play and has a big showdown at Twin Valley the same night.
