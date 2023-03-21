Long after the wedding-gown white slopes have given way to a pattern of brown and green, Rutland High's Kyle Harned's resume will still glisten.
Harned finished with a first or second place in nearly all of Rutland's regular-season meets.
Then, when the competition got really hot at the State Meet, he fashioned an impressive finish at Burke Mountain, Harned put together runs in the giant slalom that landed him a fourth place finish.
Harned is the Rutland Herald's Alpine Skier of the Year with Otter Valley's Ella Brytowski capturing the same honor for the female skiers.
Brytowski had to make a big commitment competing as an independent for a school that does not have an Alpine team.
She was forced to miss some classes, making the 19-mile trip to Pico where she trained mainly with the Mount St. Joseph ski team.
Harned, as a sophomore, has a bright future in the sport and took a big jump from his freshman season.
"I think each year he has matured," Rutland ski coach Lori McClallen said.
"He has always been right on the cusp and this year he broke through.
"When he didn't fall, he was always one of the top two finishers in our weekly races.
"He was more focused this year. He had some goals in mind and he worked hard to reach them.
Brytowski, a senior, had a strong performance in the GS in the State Meet at Burke, placing 18th out of 56 competitors.
"She is a good athlete and strong skier. She is a competitor," McClallen said.
Tammi Blanchard was Brytowski's varsity soccer coach in the fall at Otter Valley and the traits that showed up on the slopes were also evident on the soccer pitch.
"I have worked with Ella since first grade and she is such a coachable kid," Blanchard said. "She is at every practice and works hard.
"She is probably one of the most aggressive athletes. She does not back down."
That aggressiveness also showed up in the way she attacked gates over the winter.
"She does the extra to make herself and the team better. Things like playing Summit Soccer over the summer. She always did the extra things," Blanchard said.
Her team-first attitude came through last fall when Blanchard moved her to defense.
"I know she really wanted to play offense but she also wanted to do what was the best for the team," Blanchard said.
Like Brytowski, Harned also played soccer in the fall for coach Ben Black at Rutland High.
Athletes' best traits always surface no matter what the venue — the ski slopes or the soccer fields. That certainly was the case with Kyle Harned and Ella Brytowski.
