The beauty of high school cross country is that it is both a team and an individual sport.
If a school boasts talent and depth it can take aim at the Southern Vermont League championship or a high finish at the State Meet in Thetford.
But even if a school does not have the depth for team titles, there is the opportunity for first-place finishes or even championships for individuals. Maybe a runner is the only one on their school’s team, but there is still great satisfaction in running your best race or earning a top-five finish.
Seleah Majorell, for example, will be the only girl wearing the Mount St. Joseph Academy green. Team honors are not part of the picture.
Yet, Majorell has a lot of opportunity ahead of her and the potential for a memorable season, said Mill River coach Brian Elliott. Majorell trains with his Mill River team.
Majorell is a freshman who could make a big splash this season.
“This will be an athlete to watch at the Vermont Division III level. She has come into the season in phenomenal shape,” Elliott said. “She is ready to go. She would be in the top 10 in Division III right now.”
Make the trip over to Poultney where coach Johanna DeKalb has only three boys and one girl.
Again, the team awards aren’t part of the equation for the Blue Devils.
But keep an eye on freshman boy Oliver Taylor.
“He has run 3 to 5 miles every day through the summer. He has got real potential,” DeKalb said.
Rutland coach Tom Geisler said that junior Brycen Gandin from his boys team is another of those runners who has religiously put in the miles over the summer.
“He had a really good summer. He put in a lot of training and greatly improved,” Geisler said.
FAIR HAVEN
Speaking of athletes who had productive summers, Fair Haven freshman Owen Knapp traveled all the way to Eugene, Oregon to compete in the Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships.
While there, he visited the Steve Prefontaine Memorial, the tribute to the University of Oregon’s great runner.
It would not be stretching the matter to say that the experience was life changing.
It made Knapp think that looking at a screen was only an obstacle in front of what he really wanted.
“He turned all his electronics over to his mother,” Fair Haven coach Randy Shutter said. “He told her that running was his shot at getting into college.”
Shutter has four boys and three girls on a team that will open the season on Tuesday at Rutland Town’s Northwood Park.
Since the girls team has only three girls, team goals might not be relevant but Ava Shull has some big goals set for herself.
“Her goal is to get to the New Englands and I think she has a really good shot at it,” Shutter said. “I think she is one of the best at Fair Haven over the last decade.”
It is Shull’s senior year and she can already include competing on Texas A&M’s cross country layout at the National Junior Olympics as one of her highlights.
The other two on the Slaters’ girls team are junior Allison Rogers and freshman Morgan Oakman.
This is Rogers’ first year of cross country after competing in the 800 meters during the spring.
“Morgan Oakman looks really good,” Shutter said.
The boys squad is comprised of juniors Nikolai Wood, Emmet MacKay and Dean Dugan and Knapp. MacKay earned the Most Improved accolade on the team last year.
The Slaters will be going to some prestigious meets like the Queensbury Invitational on Sept. 23, the U-32 Invitational on Sept. 30, Thetford’s Woods Trail Run on Oct. 9 and the Harwood Invitational on Oct. 4.
Fair Haven will host a meet on the Vermont State University Castleton campus on Sept. 26.
“I am really excited about that. We had great feedback from when we hosted it there last year,” Shutter said. “It is a beautiful course.”
Otter Valley’s Luke Calvin and Shull will be looking to defend their titles at that meet.
It will be a reunion of sorts for Calvin. He competed on the Fair Haven track team in the spring in the 800, 1500 and 3000.
GREEN MT.
The numbers are lean right now at Green Mountain. Coach Scott Renfro has four boys and only one on the girls side.
Junior Joa Gibson is the top returning runner.
“He was our best runner by far,” Renfro said. “He is very athletic and, in fact, I am surprised he isn’t playing soccer. He is one of the best soccer players in the building.”
Renfro believes the roster will be beefed up with the start of school.
“I would be surprised if we didn’t get some more kids. We always do,” he said.
Riley Medina returns for her third season on the girls team.
Renfro is undecided whether the Chieftains will go to the meet on Tuesday at Bellows Falls or not. If not, their opener will be the following week at Thetford.
MILL RIVER
Mill River will have enough runners to score at meets so the Minutemen will be competing for team and individual honors. There is plenty of excitement on both fronts.
The girls feature junior captain Olivia Haley.
Three years ago, Haley claimed the SVL B Division Middle School championship.
She did not hang around the Hartford high course long enough to pick up her trophy. It was hunting season and she was after a trophy buck.
This fall, she will hunt for some more individual honors and Elliott believes she can get them and help lead the team to some of their own.
Haley is a two-time SVL B All-Conference selection.
“She is is better shape this year,” Elliott said.
“I am excited for the season. I have high hopes,” Haley said.
That season will begin on Saturday back at Hartford High. She seems to be already eyeing the finish line.
“There are three girls I need to beat,” Haley said.
Haley is joined by Olivia Graham, Torrance Behrendt, Bria Burke, Casey Orzechowski and Chloe Kennedy.
Elliott believes they comprise a group that can realistically think of contending for the title at the SVL Championship Meet in Springfield.
“White River Valley and Hartford are the two we have to beat,” the coach said.
Graham placed ninth at least year’s SVL Championships to earn All-Conference honors.
“She is in significantly better shape this year,” Elliott said.
Behrendt has switched from soccer. She is in her element now as she holds five Mill River school records between indoor and outdoor track and field.
Burke, Casey Orzechowski and Kennedy are in their first year of cross country. Kennedy will be splitting time between the cross country and soccer teams.
Junior Connor Filskov is one to watch for the Minutemen on the boys side. An all-conference selection, he had outstanding seasons in cross country and track last school year.
Lucas Jensen is a junior in his second season with the cross country team.
“He is starting this season in better shape than last season,” Elliott said.
Evan Corey and captain Grady Ryan are sophomores and both are in their first season with the sport.
Corey will be dividing his time between soccer and cross country.
Ryan competed in outdoor track and field in the spring where he qualified for the D-III State Meet in the 400 and 800.
The Minutemen will have a home meet in Wallingford at Stone Meadow Park.
MSJ
Majorell is coming off a terrific year in sports at the Middle School level.
Abraham Burek will be the lone runner for the MSJ boys squad. Like Majorell, he trains with the Mill River team. He had an outstanding season in outdoor track and field.
OTTER VALLEY
“Luke, you have great running form,” OV coach Cameron Perta shouted to junior Luke Calvin as he ran past the coach during practice on Wednesday.
Yes, Calvin has the form, endurance and drive.
Oh, he also has a sense of history. He knew that Otter Valley Hall of Fame Lawton Redman ran well under 17 minutes for the Otters in cross country back in 1993.
He also knew that Parker Todd turned in a time of 18:29 in 2019.
Eclipsing Todd’s mark is something that Calvin is gunning for.
“I think I can run in the 18’s this year,” Calvin said.
Calvin and his teammates open the season on Tuesday at Northwood Park in Rutland Town.
“We have a lot of individual goals. A lot of runners are going for a PR,” Perta said.
The Otters will host a meet on Sept. 12.
Perta has a good-sized boys contingent with seniors Isaiah Bagley, Dillon Ladd and Baker LaRock, juniors Elisha Bagley, Calvin, Jonathan Johnson, Jackson Rawls and Cooper Rubright.
The girls team is comprised of Clara Cifone, Sara Loyzelle and Chloe Mol.
POULTNEY
DeKalb credited senior boys Nico Milazzo and Zachary Davis with being “good leaders” and Taylor rounds out the three-runner boys squad.
Junior Hennessey McPhail is the lone female runner for the Blue Devils.
Poultney will open the season on Tuesday at Rutland and the Devils will host a meet on Sept. 16 on their course on the grounds of Poultney Elementary School.
RUTLAND
Erin Geisler is back as a junior to defend her Southern Vermont League championship. She has been the leader for the Red, placing third in that event as a freshman before winning it last fall.
Could the Rutlanders sweep the SVL individual crowns? Senior Karver Butler is a contender on the boys side.
Last year at the SVL Championships, Butler placed fourth with teammate Sam Kay finishing third.
Kay has graduated and now Butler just might be Rutland’s top guy.
Rutland will open the season by hosting a race on Tuesday at Northwood Park and will again host the SVL A Division Championships on that Rutland town layout.
Erin Geisler will have four teammates on the girls team — senior Molly Hickey, junior Lila Oquendo and freshmen Amelia Kay and Natalia Svoren.
Making up the boys team are Butler, seniors Shane Bushee and Marko Svoren, juniors Gandin, Joshua Kay and Finian Smathers, sophomores Thomas Burke and Josh Pankratz and freshmen Calvin Mitchell and Josh Gilmore.
“It is a really fun group to work with,” coach Geisler said.
SPRINGFIELD
Erica Knudsen is the lone runner for the Cosmos on the girls’ side but coach Steve Lawrence does have a full boys squad with seniors Spencer Cobb and Marshall Simpson, juniors Tristin Stagner and Noah Tunkel and sophomore Brady Noyes.
The Cosmos open the season on Tuesday at Bellows Falls. A highlight of Springfield’s season comes on Sept. 20 when it will host the SVL B Division Championships.