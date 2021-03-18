The new Springfield High baseball coach Chuck Harriman graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 1986 but it sounds as though his upbringing could have been from a much earlier era.
He grew up on a farm on the Green Mountain Turnpike, a back road in Chester that only saw much traffic while it served as a detour when Route 103 was under construction, in a home without TV.
“We played ball all the time,” Harriman said.
It paid off. He was able to pitch for coach Joe Harned’s powerful Green Mountain teams and when he was a junior in 1985, the Chieftains stormed past Hazen 13-0 and South Royalton 11-2 to reach the Division III championship game at Centennial Field where they lost to coach Frank Pecora’s Northfield powerhouse.
“We had a great year. We didn’t come out on top but it was enjoyable,” Harriman said.
Another great memory from his GMUHS days was the trip to Long Island that Harned arranged for the team each season.
“He was from Long Island and he had a friend who was a high school baseball coach there. We would go down there and play them each year,” he said.
Now, he wants to help the Springfield High players cultivate their own special memories.
He knows it will not be easy. He realizes things are much different now than when he was playing baseball for the Chieftains in the 1980s.
“Getting the kids out there and making sure they are having fun is the first thing,” Harriman said.
“We played baseball all the time and they aren’t doing that today.
“When Joe Harned coached, the kids he got were already baseball players.
“Now, you are teaching kids who are juniors how to bunt.”
Cutoffs. Bunt coverages. Situational base running. All the fundamentals. Harriman will be stressing those aspects of the game.
“We are going back to the basics. We’ll be helping kids with holes in their swings,” he said.
The “we” refers to former Springfield High baseball player Jamie Spence.
“He will be an assistant. He will be there all the time,” Harriman said.
Spence played baseball for Elon University from 1991 through 1995.
Both Harriman and Spence have baseball in their blood. Harriman played semipro baseball for years including in the Northern League, a loop comprised of teams like the Saxtons River Pirates, the CCM Tigers of Hanover, New Hampshire, Burlington A’s, Burlington Expos and Brattleboro Maples.
“It was really good baseball,” Harriman said.
He knows that lacrosse has put a dent in baseball in many places but Springfield does not have a lacrosse team to compete with for spring athletes.
“I don’t see lacrosse hurting baseball in our area,” Harriman said.
“Lacrosse is fast and active. The kids are in and out of the game. Baseball is different.”
There is a lot of uncertainty that is colored by COVID but from what Harriman understands, he is allowed to begin working with his pitchers and catchers on March 29 with full team workouts slated to begin April 5.
He has familiarity with some of his players because he has been the Springfield eighth grade coach recently.
“I have three legitimate pitchers. Two have live arms and another who throws strikes consistently,” Harriman said.
“Numbers are low but they are low everywhere.
“Like one of my friends said, ‘I could find six students in the hallways who are better baseball players than anyone on the varsity.’”
That is what Harriman and Spence aim to change. They want the culture of baseball in Springfield to be appealing again. They want students to have pride in pulling on the green and white of the Cosmos.
They want to build team that will bring baseball excitement back to Birsky-Wyman Field.
It starts by making sure the players have plenty of opportunities.
“If we have 18 kids, we can still have a JV team. The kids have to play, they have to throw,” Harriman said.
“Some of the kids won’t like some of the things I do in trying to make them better. It is hard for kids 16 and 17 to change habits.
“I am looking forward to changing a few things. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
“He will be a positive for our program,” Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack said.
The Southern Vermont League spring sports schedules will be finalized soon but as it stands now, the Harriman era will begin on April 17 when the Cosmos visit Fair Haven. First pitch is at 11 a.m.. That Saturday is the first day that teams are allowed to play.
Harriman never lost his appreciation for Vermont.
The beauty of the state was impressed on him one day while he was playing for the Saxtons River Pirates on the pristine diamond at Vermont Academy. A team from Brooklyn had come to play them and Harriman will never forget their reaction to the bucolic surroundings.
“They looked around and saw how green everything was. They were in awe,” Harriman said.
Now, he will try to create an aura around another green, the green and white of Springfield Cosmos baseball.
