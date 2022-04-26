If you are a Castleton University football fan and were in attendance when Moe Harris was playing for the Spartans, he likely gave you something to remember.
There was the day he broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown his senior year against Alfred State or the October day in 2015 he rushed for five touchdowns against SUNY Maritime. Then, there was that game in 2018 when he carved up the Anna Maria defense for 204 rushing yards in 2018.
It seemed as though he did wondrous things every Saturday.
He’s not done contributing to Spartan football.
Castleton head coach Tony Volpone and his staff hosted a Prospect Day over the weekend and the turnout was impressive. Around 40 high school students were in the auditorium listening to Volpone tell the story of Spartan football.
“Many of them were from New Jersey and most of them stayed for our practice,” Volpone said.
That’s where Harris comes in. One of CU’s all-time greatest players who came from Pine Hill, New Jersey, Harris addressed those prospects this weekend. Imagine being from New Jersey and hearing someone from your home state describe what the Castleton experience meant to him.
That goes a long way. Perhaps, there will be another dynamic player from New Jersey who was touched by Harris’ words enough to make his own way to the western Vermont campus.
IN THE FOLDThe latest wave of Castleton football recruits who have made their enrollment deposits includes a Vermonter.
Kameron Cyr is a linebacker from Essex and Volpone thought enough of him as a football player that he personally walked him around the campus.
The other three players in the latest wave are Ahmed Elfawal, a defensive back from Amherst Regional in Massachusetts; Kaevryel Madison, a defensive back from New Hampshire’s Concord High School and Robert Herold, an outside linebacker from Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, New York.
“He is an inside linebacker through and through,” Volpone said. “He arrives at the tackle point with bad intentions.”
Kevin McDonough, who had an outstanding freshman season as a CU linebacker in 2021, is also a Concord High product like Madison.
“They know each other, they played together,” Volpone said. “That always helps when recruiting somebody.”
Volpone said that Madison can bring a lot of intensity to the defensive backfield.
“He plays downhill and will get his nose dirty,” Volpone said.
MIDWEST MONSTERMiddlebury Union High graduate Bode Rubright continues his comeback story. Getting on the field late this lacrosse season at Lake Forest in Illinois, Rubright already has 16 goals in 10 games.
He has been a big part of the Foresters’ recent four-game winning streak and with a 4-1 record in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference, they could be a threat when the MLC Tournament begins on May 4.
Rubright will also be a tight end for the Foresters on the football field.
ROUND NUMBERS
When winning streaks grow and reach round numbers, they catch your eye. If the Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team wins at Williams College on Wednesday, it will be the Panthers 40th straight victory.
Speaking of round numbers, Middlebury’s Jane Earley leads that team with 50 goals and Hope Shue is second with 30.
Winning streaks and unbeaten seasons is nothing new on the Middlebury women’s lacrosse field and nobody knows that better than coach Kate Livesay.
During the four years that Livesay played for Middlebury, the Panthers rolled up a record of 64-3 and won two national championships with perfect seasons in 2001 and 2002.
PANTHER BASEBALLExcitement is building around the Middlebury College baseball team. The NESCAC quarterfinals are May 7-8 and the Panthers have the inside track on a home game although a lot could happen between now and then.
If the Panthers can keep their hold on first place in the NESCAC’s East Division, they would host the best-of-three quarterfinal series against the No. 4 team from the West Division. The winners of the quarterfinal round will advance to the NESCAC Championship in Hartford, Connecticut, May 14-15.
A look at the NESCAC standings:
West — Middlebury 6-2, Wesleyan 6-3, Hamilton 6-4, Williams 2-6, Amherst 2-7.
East — Bowdoin 6-3, Trinity 6-3, Colby 5-4, Tufts 5-6, Bates 1-7.
The Panthers have a crucial five-game series his week at Wesleyan beginning on Friday.
Middlebury has a team batting average of .349, 34 points higher than anyone else in the NESCAC. Their lineup has also hit 40 home runs, 12 more than the second-place team in that department.
