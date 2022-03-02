CASTLETON — After successful collegiate and professional campaigns, Castleton University women's hockey's Emily Harris and Casey Traill were selected to represent Great Britain in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation's Women's World Championship.
The tournament will take place in Jaca, Spain, with Great Britain competing in Division II Group A after finishing in second place in the 2019 Championship.
"[I'm] honestly not surprised to see both of them on there, but really excited to see two Spartans represent their country…" said Spartans coach Tim McAuliffe, in a Castleton athletics press release.
"Casey has kind of solidified herself within that program over the past few years [so] to see her on that roster was not surprising. And [Emily] put in a lot of work, listened to a lot of input about things she can do to round out her game, and I think over this season she's really become that 200-foot player you need at that level."
Harris, who was supposed to be a part of the 2020 team before the championship was cancelled due to COVID, has had a breakout year for the Spartans in her sophomore season.
The Crondall, England-native ranks second on the team in goals (9) and fifth in assists (8) en route to a career-high 17 points. For the sophomore, being able to represent her country is something she has dreamed of her whole life.
The Spartans are set to play in the New England Hockey Conference championship game at Elmira on Saturday.
"It means so much," Harris said. "Representing your country is the highest honor an athlete can receive and has been a dream of mine since I was young. Having represented [Great Britain] at the junior levels, I feel super confident and ready going into this year's senior World Championships."
Harris tallied five goals in Castleton's last five regular-season games, including consecutive game-winners in victories over UMass Boston and Johnson & Wales.
A 2021 graduate of the program, Traill made history by becoming the first Castleton women's hockey player to be drafted in the NWHL, joining the Buffalo Beauts with the 25th overall pick.
She currently plays for the Whitley Bay Beacons of the NWIHL Elite League, where she ranks first on the team in goals (6) and second in assists (4).
In college, Traill scored 13 goals and dished out 20 assists. Her 33 points is the fourth-best mark by a defenseman in program history.
After being teammates for one shortened season at Castleton, Harris is eager to get back on the ice with her former captain.
"I am super excited to be competing with Casey again," Harris said. "Being a younger player on all the teams I grew up playing on with her, she has always been a role model for me and a player I have always looked up to.
"Playing last year with her [for Castleton] was awesome and feel like we play well together so it will be exciting to see what we can both bring to the World Championships this April."
Harris, Traill and the rest of Great Britain's team will compete from April 3 through April 8, facing off against Latvia, Mexico, Chinese Taipei and host Spain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.