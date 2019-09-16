FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven’s defense was the bright spot in its 1-0 loss Monday night against the Hurricanes of Hartford in boys soccer action at LaPlaca Field.
The Hurricanes started the first half with the ball and held possession for the majority of the game. But even though they had the majority of scoring chances, the Slaters’ defense was able to block most of the shots coming their way.
The lone goal of the match came when senior forward Nick Jones dribbled through the defense and put a shot to the right of the goalie and into the net with 15:59 left in the first half.
A few minutes prior to the goal, Fair Haven almost gave up a goal due to miscommunication between freshman goalie Kole Matta and a defender. They both allowed the ball to bounce in front of them, almost enabling the Hurricanes to take advantage earlier than they did.
The first half was more of a back-and-forth affair, seeing Hartford controlling most possessions, but the Slaters intercepting passes and trying to hit a counterattack.
One of these counterattacks came with about 22 minutes left in the first when sophomore Nick Carrabino took a shot that soared over the crossbar.
Fair Haven had a harder time breaking through the Hurricane defense, but Hartford had its share of difficulty breaking through.
Hartford had a stretch during the first 10 minutes where it had four corner kicks but failed to put any of those chances into the back of the net.
Fair Haven head coach Tim Dayton said that his team did things that he wanted them to do, but also failed to execute some parts of his game plan.
“It’s hard,” he said. “This is a good team that we played, and we’re coming off a couple of bad results, so I’m pleased with the score line — we had the chance to hit them on the counter.”
The second half was more of the same. Both teams were unable to string enough passes together to break through the defense.
Hartford had almost all of the possession in the second half but was unable to put any of their shots into the back of the net.
“We defended a lot,” Dayton said. “But that was actually our plan. Our plan was to absorb pressure and mount a counter.”
The second half took place almost entirely in the Slaters’ defensive third. They were able to continue to block and force poor shots to keep themselves in the game but were unable to mount much of a counterattack until the final minutes.
Carrabino broke free from the defense and was almost able to create a shot opportunity for himself but was called for a shove in the box.
The Fair Haven student section shared their displeasure with the call.
Hurricane head coach Kevin Guilbault gave credit to the Slaters for their efforts.
“I give them all the credit in the world. They did a nice job of keeping their shape,” he said. “They played really disciplined.”
Fair Haven is 3-3 while Hartford improves to 4-1.
The Slaters return to action Friday at 7 p.m. when they travel to Burr & Burton.
