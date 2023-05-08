FAIR HAVEN — The Hartford baseball team had seen this movie before. The Hurricanes held a late lead and needed to hold off their opponent.
It was the story of Saturday's game against Rutland, where RHS had a late rally to top Hartford.
The Hurricanes found themselves in the same spot on Monday, clinging to a one-run lead against Fair Haven and this time Hartford held on to win 17-13 in a marathon game that went nearly three hours.
Hartford came up with a crucial defensive play in the bottom of the sixth inning that swung the momentum in the Hurricanes' direction.
The Slaters had the first two runners of the inning on base and were threatening to tie, but reliever Nate Clark snatched a sacrifice bunt that stayed in the air and doubled off the runner at first, who didn't react fast enough to get back to the bag.
Clark finished the inning with a strikeout and the Hartford bats added on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh with two coming on a single by Zach Johnson.
Clark was the stopper for Hartford on Monday. He came into the game with one out in the top of the fifth inning, where Fair Haven had already plated eight runs to turn a potential blowout into a nail-biter.
He struck out the first batter he saw and got out of the inning not allowing the Slaters to tie the game, before pitching another scoreless inning in the sixth.
"Nate has been the set up man for us," said Hartford coach Bill Vielleux, "He comes in sidearm and he has a good slider he uses off of that. We feel confident putting him in that position to stop the bleeding."
Matt Hayes got the final three outs to secure the victory for the Hurricanes. Left-hander Solly Flores went the first three innings for Hartford and was strong until Fair Haven started to get to him in the third inning.
In the opening innings, it didn't look like the Hurricanes were going to have much stress. A mix of Fair Haven walks and errors and Hartford hits were a rough combination for the Slaters and the Hurricanes jumped out to a 13-0 lead going into the bottom of the third.
Among the crucial hits during that stretch were two-RBI knocks from Flores, Joey Beggs and Ethan Jacobson-Goodhue.
Fair Haven needed to reset and Slaters coach Adam Greenlese challenged them to turn the tide. His team did just that.
Tyler Niklasson and Joe Buxton started the rally with a consecutive singles in the bottom of the third. Niklasson was plated by a Trey Lee groundout and Buxton came in on a Sawyer Ramey single.
The line kept moving from there as Ramey and Carson Babbie both scored with Ramey coming in on a Tim Kendall single.
Fair Haven plated a run in the fourth on a passed ball, before the Slaters got right back in the game with the eight-run fifth. Babbie had a pair of hits and drove in three runs in the inning, including a two-run single.
"To come back from a 13-0 deficit, that's pretty impressive in and of itself, no matter the outcome," Greenlese said.
"We can't stand prosperity," Vielleux said. "To Fair Haven's credit, they hit the ball and took advantage of our mistakes. I didn't want to take the 13 (runs) for granted. I wanted more. Fair Haven started playing well and I think we relaxed a bit."
The good news for Hartford was that its hot start and Fair Haven's ice cold start was enough to make the difference.
"You clean up one or two plays and the complexion of the game is totally different," Greenlese said. "Walks and errors, simple as that. You can't argue with what happened."
Alex Patch lasted 1 1/3 innings and Niklasson pitched an inning during the rough early stretch. Noah Woodbury gave the Slaters the most length of the day with 3 2/3 innings, before Buxton went the rest of the way.
Fair Haven (4-4) has a busy week with three more games to go. The Slaters are at Windsor on Wednesday.
Hartford (5-2) is at U-32 for a non-league game on Wednesday.
