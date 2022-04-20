It's a new era for the Hartford boys tennis team and the Hurricanes hope there is more winning on the menu.
Wednesday was a massive step in that direction. Going up against a Rutland team that is perennially strong in Division I, Hartford edged the Raiders 4-3 at White Memorial Park.
According to Hartford Athletic Director Jeff Moreno, it was the first boys tennis match win for the Hurricanes in seven years or potentially more. Hartford hadn't won more than one game within a match in seven years.
Needless to say, Wednesday's win was a big deal for the Hurricanes.
"Last season was a rebuilding season and this year we're looking to play some really competitive tennis," said Hartford coach Kate Godek. "We're very excited to start the season with a win. Rutland is a super competitive team."
Competitive matches was the story of the day as four of the six contested matches went to a 10-point tiebreaker.
That included the match that decided it all, which came at No. 5 singles between Hartford's Sebastian Fraser and Rutland's Ben Cerreta.
Fraser jumped out to a 5-0 advantage in the first set, but Cerreta stormed back to win the next four games. Fraser put it away in the next game to win 6-4.
Fraser got an advantage in the second set as well, but Cerreta battled to win that set 6-4.
Cerreta wasn't going to make this win easy for Hartford. In the 10-point tiebreaker, he fell behind 9-5, but won the next four points to force the match to a final deciding point. Frasier ended up getting the final point to clinch the win.
"For Ben, that was his first singles match," said Rutland coach Rob Purdy. "He almost came back."
Fraser is one of the exciting freshmen on Godek's team.
"I have a great group of freshmen that have joined the team. Sebastian is one of them and Owen (Parker) is another. I'm excited to see some good things out of them the next few years," Godek said.
The Hurricanes won three of the four 10-point tiebreakers contested on Wednesday, with No. 1 singles player Andre Damiani DeSouza and the No. 1 doubles team of Ezra Avery and Teddy LaFountaine also winning in the make or break situation.
DeSouza had a battle with Rutland No. 1 singles player Zach Nelson. The Hartford player got up early on Nelson, but couldn't hold onto the lead, as Nelson won the first set 6-4.
DeSouza grabbed the second set 6-3 and was in total control of the tiebreaker, winning 10-4.
The Rutland No. 1 doubles team of Tanner Ciufu and Jack Beach won the first set handily, 6-2, against Avery and LaFountaine, but the Hartford duo won the second set 6-3.
Avery and LaFountaine had the extra juice to get over the hump in the tiebreaker.
"They had chances and played well," Purdy said of his doubles duo.
Graham Seidner had an impressive showing for Rutland at No. 2 singles, earning the one 10-point tiebreak win of the day for his side.
Ethan Michaels beat Seidner 6-2 in the first set, but the Rutland player bounced back in a big way in the second set to win 6-3.
Michaels put some pressure on Seidner in the tiebreaker, but Seidner pulled out a 10-8 win.
"In (Graham's) past, he has let those matches slip away, so that's a good sign," Purdy said.
Rutland got great efforts from Eli Rosi at No. 3 singles and Robin Rushing at No. 4 singles.
Rosi adjusted quickly against Parker and took control of the match, winning 6-3, 6-1.
Rushing had the most dominant effort of anybody on the court Wednesday, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
Rutland had to forfeit at No. 2 doubles, so Hartford picked up a point there.
It wasn't the start to the season the Raiders envisioned, but they have to move on from here.
"We'll have to build on it," Purdy said. "It doesn't get any easier."
The Raiders (0-1) are at St. Johnsbury on Saturday at 11 a.m.
