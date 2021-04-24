CHESTER — Hartford's 8-5 victory over Green Mountain on Saturday at Paul Adams Field had one of those electrifying moments that make baseball special.
The Hurricanes were clinging to that 8-5 lead but the Chieftains had the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth with the dangerous Jack Boyle at the plate. Kris Keelty, standing in for Jarrod Grassi as the coach, brought Alex Bushway to the mound.
Bushway induced a hard ground ball that second baseman Joey Beggs gloved nicely to throw Boyle out.
"My approach was to have full confidence in my infielders," Bushway said.
"We are coached not to be scared of any hitter. I came into this game kind of blind. We hadn't played Green Mountain before or any of their kids."
"I had it in mind to go to Alex if Macin (Gaudette) got in trouble. The bases loaded is the best definition of trouble." Keelty said. "I trust Alex completely."
Hartford got three runs off GM starter Chase Swisher in the top of the first. Two hit batsman and and an error did not help matters for Green Mountain.
Dan Bushway had an RBI double and Alex Bushway an RBI single in the inning. Drew Martin got the other RBI when he legged out an infield single.
The Chieftains got one of the runs back in the bottom half of the inning. Everett Mosher singled, stole second and took third on Kagan Hance's fly ball out to deep center. He scored on a fielder's choice.
Green Mountain scored three times in the second to take a 4-3 lead. They had four straight hits in the inning — singles by Skyler Klezos, Travis Blake and Swisher and a two-run double by Mosher.
The Hurricanes took the lead with two in the third. Cam Tucker had an RBI single. Aiden Brooks got the bunt down on the safety squeeze for the second run.
Hartford extended the lead to 8-4 with three in the fifth. Brooks and Jacob Dwinell had RBI singles and Drew Martin picked up his RBI with a sacrifice fly to right.
It became 8-5 in the sixth when Ty Merrill reached on an error and came around to score. A big inning was looming but that is when Bushway came to the mound for his confrontation with Boyle, the No. 3 hitter in the lineup.
The left-handed Boyle had already pulled a ball over the right field fence just foul. But Bushway won the battle in one of the biggest spots in the game.
Colin Vielleux got the start for Hartford. He was in trouble a lot in his five innings but was able to minimize the damage to notch the victory. He struck out five and gave up seven hits but five of them were in GM's three-run second.
Gaudette came on for the sixth and Bushway finished up.
Swisher pitched five innings for Green Mountain.
"Swisher kept us in the game," GM coach Matt McCarthy said.
Merrill pitched the final two innings for the Chieftains. The left-hander did not give up a run and struck out four.
"Ty is a senior and he has been in big games. His stuff was moving today," McCarthy said.
"Hartford is a good team.
"We had the guy up we wanted with the bases loaded. Their second baseman made a nice play. It's a game of inches."
It was a game of inches all day. There was a close play at the plate, several bang-bang plays at first base and Boyle's near miss of a home run. Mosher's double also nearly cleared the fence.
The 1-2 Chieftains were already thinking about a game against Division I Brattleboro on Monday.
"Every game is a challenge. That's the way we like it. There are no easy ones," McCarthy said.
Hartford (2-0) visits Otter Valley on Tuesday.
