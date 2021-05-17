FAIR HAVEN — Hartford senior Alex Bushway won’t wow you with his size, but he’ll make you marvel at his poise on the mound.
Bushway has established himself as an ace on the Hurricanes’ staff and he threw a gem in a 9-0 complete game win against Fair Haven Monday afternoon.
Bushway was two outs away from a no-hitter, but Slaters’ third baseman Kyle James poked a blooper into right field that Hartford right fielder Nick Martin couldn’t get to. That was the lone hit Bushway surrendered all day against the tough Fair Haven lineup.
What made it even more impressive is that one-hitters are just par for the course for Bushway. Last Monday against a potent Green Mountain lineup, the senior surrendered just one hit to the Chieftains, to Sawyer Pippin, striking out 14 along the way.
“My focus today was to get ahead with the first-pitch strike. I did that all day and that made me successful,” Bushway said.
Bushway often got ahead with the first strike, but he also knew how to finish Fair Haven batters off. The senior struck out 10 batters.
“With their lineup, I wanted to attack low and away and keep the ball away from them,” Bushway said.
The Slaters did well to force Bushway into some long at-bats and worked five walks, but Fair Haven never got much hard contact off the right-hander. It’s something the Slaters have struggled with in recent games and something they want to nip in the bud as the Division II playoffs approach.
“That’s been the story of the last two games,” said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese. “If the guy’s throwing strikes, you have to swing. You can’t get behind in the count against a guy pitching like that.”
Fair Haven starting pitcher Matt Heibler matched Bushway for the first two innings, but in the third inning, the wheels got loose for the Slaters.
Drew Martin reached on a James throwing error at third and a throwing error by Heibler on a bunt from Joseph Beggs, allowed Martin to score.
“Mental toughness goes a long way,” Greenlese said. “Being able to have a short-term memory and get the next batter or make the next play. It just didn’t happen.”
Freshman Zachary Johnson came up and hit a double that scored Beggs and Jacob Dwinell followed with a bunt single to score Johnson, who had moved up to third on a passed ball.
Dwinell scored on a passed ball and the fifth and final run of the inning came on a bit of a trade-off for Fair Haven.
Left fielder Evan Reed made a great lunging catch near the foul line, which Nick Martin tagged up and scored on, but Reed spotted Danny Bushway too far off second.
Reed was heads up to throw a dart to shortstop Sawyer Ramey covering second to double off the Hartford third baseman, getting an extra out that lessened the damage.
“That’s a great heads up play and that’s something we need more of,” Greenlese said. “To being able to make an adjustment on the fly, literally. Some people would be throwing home on that, but why throw home on that? You don’t have a chance.
“(Evan) saw that this kid was three-quarters of the way to third. It’s a great play by a senior who’s been around the game.”
Hartford continued to build its lead in the fifth with RBIs from Nick Martin and Danny Bushway, before tacking on single insurance runs in the sixth and seventh.
Nick Martin and Danny Bushway both had multi-hit games for the Hurricanes.
Hartford (9-0) hosts Windsor under the lights at Maxfield Sports Complex on Thursday at 7 p.m. Fair Haven (4-7) looks to wake up its bats against Green Mountain at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
