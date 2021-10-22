With district championships in the books, the Harwood girls cross-country running team enters the weekend as the No. 1 team.
Harwood easily won the NVAC championship Mountain division without Ava Thurston, one of the top runners in New England. The Highlanders have been consistent all season and have distanced themselves from No. 2 Burlington. The HU squad and the Seahorses were tied nearly all fall before coach John Kerrigan’s team pulled ahead recently.
Burlington finished second in the NVAC Metro District race, while CVU placed first. The Seahorses entered the race with a full roster but had several top runners returning from sickness. Third-ranked CVU gains some serious momentum in defending its NVAC crown. The Redhawks are led by Alice Kredel, who continues to impress every weekend.
Fourth-ranked Mount Mansfield finished one point behind BHS and is entering the final weeks of the season on a hot streak. South Burlington and Essex round out the top 6 after finishing in fourth and fifth, respectively, at the district race. The Wolves have strung together several strong team performances and have a low stick in Sierra Fisher. The Hornets were without two of their top runners. They will challenge the other top Division I teams when at full strength.
The order for positions No. 7-10 is still a bit unclear. U-32, Middlebury, BFA and Thetford raced at different races. There will not be much head-to-head racing between these schools before the state meet, where all four teams will attempt to place in the overall Top 6 to snag a berth to New England Championships.
Ava Thurston, Loghan Hughes and Alice Kredel have distanced themselves from the rest of the pack for the individual title. One big move over the weekend came from North Branch School freshman Estella Laird, who ran fastest time of the day with a 19 minutes, 2 seconds. This was a solo effort besting the runner-up by nearly two minutes.
Despite plenty of racing over the past week, there was very little movement in the boys rankings. With the championship season fast approaching, the top teams take different approaches to the run up to the big meets. Top-ranked U-32 chose to rest its top runners at the NVAC meet. Second-ranked BFA-St. Albans and No. 3 CVU went in search of, and found, fast times in New York and Missisquoi.
The Division I race continues to tighten up with a talented boys field. The Redhawks were very impressive at NVACs in Franklin County and have the depth that is vital at the end of a long season. BFA has a monster top three but, as often happens, the state championship will come down to the fifth man. The big school crown remains a toss-up.
The middle tier of teams is very tightly grouped, featuring No. 4 South Burlington, No. 5 Essex, No. 6 St. Johnsbury and No. 7 Essex.
South Burlington and Essex have not been getting as much attention as some of the other teams but both are well-coached and have a tight No. 2-5 pack to back top runners in Sky Valin and Luke Miklus. St. Johnsbury, racing without Nathan Lenzini, won NVACs over a similarly short-handed Craftsbury squad.
St. Johnsbury is a major wild card. The Hilltoppers have two of the best runners in the state in Evan Thornton-Sherman and Hale Boyden. These two top dogs could make a big impact in the D-I race at states. It’s hard to believe that the Hilltoppers, winners of many track and field championships for both indoor and outdoors, have not won a boys cross-country title since the 1950’s. Could this be the year?
The Chargers are ranked seventh but are make a strong push for a top-6 overall spot at the state meet and a subsequent spot at New England’s.
Craftsbury is the tiny-school “Hoosiers” of Vermont this year, with one difference to the storyline. Unlike the Gene Hackman Hollywood classic, Craftsbury will not sneak up on the big schools. They wear pink shorts and everyone knows the boys from the NEK are fast.
On the individual side, St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman is getting votes as one of the top 50 runners in the country. Needless to say, this makes him the class of Vermont. Last Saturday, he won an unprecedented third straight NVAC title. If not for being outkicked by current UVM runner Andrew Crompton in 2018 as a freshman, Thornton-Sherman would have four NVAC titles. He could the best male athlete, in any sport, in Vermont right now. All sports fans would be well-served to come out and see him race before he is off to college.
Girls Overall Top 10
1. Harwood 2. Burlington 3. CVU 4. Mt. Mansfield 5. South Burlington 6. Essex 7. U-32 8. Middlebury 9. BFA-St Albans 10. Thetford
Division I Top 5
1. Burlington 2. CVU 3. Essex 4. Mt. Mansfield 5. South Burlington
Division II Top 5
1. Harwood 2. Middlebury 3. U-32 4. Lamoille 5. Burr & Burton 5. Woodstock
Division III Top 5
1. Bellows Falls 2. BFA Fairfax 3. Rice 4. Hazen 5. Thetford 5. Randolph
Boys Overall Top 10
1. U-32 2. BFA-St. Albans 3. CVU 4. South Burlington 5. Essex 6. St. Johnsbury 7. Craftsbury 8. Rutland 9. Mt. Mansfield 10. Middlebury 10. Harwood
Division I Top 5
1. BFA-St. Albans 2. CVU 3. South Burlington 4. Essex 5. St. Johnsbury
Division II Top 5
1. U-32 2. Middlebury 3. Harwood 4. Montpelier 5. Woodstock
Division II Top 5
1. Craftsbury 2. Thetford 3. Stowe 4. BFA Fairfax 5. Randolph
