There is an intersectional rivalry brewing in girls sports between Harwood and Fair Haven.
The Fair Haven girls soccer team’s memory is vivid of the fall afternoon a few months ago when the Highlanders rode into town as the No. 7 seed in Division II soccer and knocked the No. 3 Slaters out of the tournament with a 2-1 win in double overtime.
Now, they might be marching to another special showdown in basketball where Fair Haven is 10-0 and the Highlanders 7-0.
The Slaters and Highlanders are 1-2 in Division II in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus Division II power rankings and the burgeoning rivals are gaining respect in the girls hoop hierarchy with each game.
Another Division II team did something of note. Burr and Burton Academy came within 25 points of Division I CVU, the top team in our power rankings and owner of that position all season long.
That’s closer than anyone else has come to the Hinesburg juggernaut.
That nugget speaks to the domination of CVU but it also tells us to keep an eye on the Bulldogs.
It’s too bad this week’s contest between Division II Springfield and Division III Otter Valley had to be postponed. That was a telling game between teams having a chance to make a statement.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball with last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 10-0 (1) Coach Ute Otley might have to have a Dartmouth alumni reunion. Maybe her former Big Green teammates could give her Division I Redhawks a test. Nobody else has.
2. Fair Haven 10-0 (3) Every victory has been by double digits for the Division II Slaters.
3. Thetford 8-1 (4) The Panthers are looking better and better. A split with Windsor sets up an enticing postseason game in Division III.
4. St. Johnsbury 7-2 (6) You have to love what the defending D-I state champions have done since their 0-2 start.
5. BFA-St. Albans (7) The Division I Comets have reeled off five straight wins and none have been that close.
6. Rutland 7-3 (8) The Raiders have been getting a big lift in scoring from Kendra Sabotka, great inside play from Rylee Burgess and contributions from everyone in winning their last five while outscoring the opposition 212-110.
7. Harwood 7-0 (UR) That win over Division III titan Lake Region validates the Highlanders’ body of work.
8. Essex 7-2 (5) The Hornets rebounded from their 50-point loss to CVU by whipping Burlington by 19.
9. Windsor 9-2 (9) There are some good pieces around Olivia Rockwood but there weren’t enough of them to stay with Fair Haven.
10. West Rutland 9-0 (10) Elizabeth Bailey is giving the Division IV teams lots to think about. Oh, she is giving college recruiters something to think about, too, with her multifaceted play in the post. Oh, and she has plenty around her.
Our top fives:
Division II — 1. Fair Haven 10-0; 2. Harwood 7-0; 3. Burr and Burton 8-3; 4. Springfield 7-1; 5. Enosburg 7-1.
Division III — 1. Thetford 8-1; 2. Windsor 9-2; 3. Lake Region 6-1; 4. Oxbow 6-1; 5. Peoples 9-2.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 9-0; 2. Proctor 8-2; 3. Blue Mountain 6-3; 4. Richford 4-4; 5. Danville 5-4.
