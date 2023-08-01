CASTLETON — Caden Haskell is embracing every moment of camp as he prepares for Saturday's Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl with his Vermont teammates.
He has always appreciated everything about football and the Bellows Falls community.
His uncle Grumpy Haskell is considered by many to be the best football to ever tug on the Bellows Falls purple uniform. Grumpy played in the 1972 Maple Sugar Bowl, a 6-0 victory for Vermont.
His grandfather Brian Haskell officiated in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
"He loved officiating," Caden said.
Now, Caden gets to add to the family legacy in the Shrine Bowl.
Thank goodness. He got sick weeks before the game and was afraid he would might not fulfill the dream of playing in the summer classic with Bellows Falls teammates Jamison Nystrom, Dillon Perry and Jake Moore.
"I kicked its butt," Haskell said of the illness.
Haskell was born in Keene, New Hampshire and lived in Walpole, New Hampshire until he was 6 years old.
That is when his family moved to Bellows Falls and he is thankful every day for that move.
"I love the way our community loves our community," Haskell said.
Had he remained living in Walpole, he and Danny Farnham would have been football teammates at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, New Hampshire.
Instead, Haskell and Farnham will be on opposite teams on Saturday. Farnham is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman for New Hampshire.
Haskell and Farnham also played against one another in the Connecticut Valley Football League.
Haskell appreciates the way the BF community supports football and youth in general.
That means he harbors a great deal of appreciation for Doug MacPhee, this year's grand marshal of the Maple Sugar Bowl.
"Mr. MacPhee means everything to Bellows Falls," Haskell said after Tuesday's practice. "He is a true historian.
"Before the Springfield (football) game coach (Bob) Lockerby has him talk to the team about how much the Springfield game means.
"And he takes awesome photos of all of our games."
MacPhee was the public address announcer for Bellows Falls Union High School football games for years and the press box now bears his name.
Haskell has been very involved in the community himself. He coached the Dolphins Pee Wee team with his father. He also, as a community project, gathered friends and teammates to be on the chain gang, help operate the concession and for other such duties at the Pee Wee football league games at Bellows Falls Union High's Hadley Field.
When the game is over on Saturday, Haskell will not be closing the book on football. There is a new chapter to be written and it is with Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.
Haskell and Vermont Shrine Bowl teammates Moore and Burr and Burton Academy's Miles Kaplan will be entering the Salve Regina football program together.
Haskell struck up a relationship with Salve assistant coach Kevin Kelly at an elite champ and decided to take a closer look at the Seahawks program.
"I love my mother and father. We are really close," Haskell said. "That I am going away to school with some of my friends increases the comfort level for me."
He will be majoring in Sports Management and SRU's preseason camp begins only days after the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl ends.
The Seahawks open the season on Sept. 1 under the lights at Curry College.
First, though, Haskell would love to walk off the field celebrating a victory with his Vermont teammates just as Uncle Grumpy did back in 1972.