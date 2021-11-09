Twin Valley Athletic Director Buddy Hayford spends $2 a week on lottery tickets. If he ever hits it big, he knows just what he would do with the money.
“I always said that I would buy a coach bus for the athletes because we have so many long trips,” Hayford said.
Those lengthy excursions on wintry nights have caught up with Hayford. He is stepping down as Twin Valley’s girls basketball coach after 34 seasons.
“This body can only take so many yellow bus trips,” said the 64-year-old Hayford.
James Anderson, who has coached the school’s boys basketball team on the varsity level, will succeed Hayford as the girls coach.
“He is patient. He is a slide-right-into-the-position kind of guy. He will do a great job,” Hayford said.
Expansion of the Southern Vermont League is one thing that led to Hayford’s decision to step down.
“I knew three years ago when they added White River Valley, Sharon Academy, Rivendell and Mid-Vermont into the mix, that this day would come,” Hayford said.
The travel is grueling. Leland & Gray and Arlington, the easy trips, are an hour away. The other rides, including the trip to Rutland County to play Mount St. Joseph, Proctor and West Rutland, are much longer.
Hayford figures his biggest weekly haul with the lottery tiickets is only about $7.
He has done much better with other numbers when it comes to the girls basketball program: A record of 437-283, two state championships, 29 Vermont Principals’ Association basketball tournament appearances, 10 Final Fours and 12 league championships.
If that is not enough, he is the state’s all-time winningest boys soccer coach and the Wildcats’ soccer field is named for him.
He will continue to coach soccer, be athletic director and coach track & field in the spring.
His winter lifestyle, though, will be different.
“I want to be home for dinner at a reasonable time for once in my winter life,” Hayford said. “I look forward to a normal life during the winter months and I owe that to my wife Cindy, in particular, and my daughter Kate and son Scott who have supported me every step of the way.
“My wife deserves so much credit. She never suggested, even in a subtle way, that I get out at any time.”
Hayford doesn’t like to divulge his all time top players at Twin Valley and its forerunner Wilmington High School.
But he did give a top five and it began with Corey Rusin who went on to play at Boston College. Rounding out the the list, he said, are Lucy Sprung, Jamie Rosso, Devon Spirka and Tarryn Bolognani.
After that, constructing any kind of list gets really hard, he said.
But its isn’t any list of top performers, victories or championships that has made the 34 years so special to Hayford.
“It is the relationships with all of the student athletes,” he said. “I have enjoyed following them on Facebook and seeing how well the vast majority of them are doing,” Hayford said.
“You would like to thank that you had a little influence on that.
“That really trumps everything.”
Hayford played soccer at what was then called Lyndon State College where soccer coaches Skip Pound and Russ Simpson heavily influenced him and his decision to go into coaching.
When he began his high school coaching career, there wasn’t a thought about wins, championships or Halls of Fame.
Hayford is in the Vermont basketball Coaches Association, Vermont Principals’ Association and Lyndon State Halls of Fame.
“That wasn’t even on my radar. i was just living in the moment,” Hayford said.
He immersed himself in basketball when the soccer season was over, driving to coach Geno Auriemma’s practices at the University of Connecticut.
“He would let me sit in on his preseason practices,” Hayford said.
“My offense and all the drills I use in practice came from UConn.”
He also brought his girls basketball team to a week-long camp at the University of North Carolina for several summers.
Similarly, what he does with his soccer team is influenced by Pound from his playing days at Lyndon.
Barre Auditorium, the site of all of Hayford’s Final Four games, is also a special slice of his basketball coaching career.
“It became very clear to me that the Auditorium is the Mecca of basketball in the state of Vermont,” Hayford said.
“When you make it to the big house on the hill, you know that you have had a heck of a season. It’s not the only measure, but it is a huge measure.”
Another highlight of his time at Twin Valley was getting the new gymnasium in Jacksonville seven years ago.
“The place is gorgeous. It is new. It’s bright. It’s just really nice,” Hayford said.
He still loves basketball and will likely be coaching it some at the middle school level where the games are earlier and the trips shorter.
But the long rides on the yellow bus are over.
“The vinyl seats never did get very warm,” Hayford said.
Anderson will take the reins of the Wildcat girls and Hayford will keep buying his lottery tickets.
But when you have as many wins as he has and the school’s soccer field bears your name, you have already hit the jackpot.
