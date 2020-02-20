Brad and Janet Mead started it all, but you could say the Heald clan’s coat of arms is splashed all over the wedding-gown white trails of Pico.
Rutland banker Frank Heald became the ski area’s marketing director in the early 1970s, and his meteoric rise quickly put him in the general manager’s chair.
Frank’s sons Scott and Christopher grew up on the slopes of Pico, and raced at a very high level. Their sister Carolyn Heald Babbitt was one of the greatest skiers to ever race for St. Michael’s College and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1993. She is also a recipient of the Pico Service Award.
The baton has been passed to the new generation. Cousins Cameron and Lucas Heald find themselves competing against one anther on the college circuit today — Cam for Castleton University and Lucas for St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Lucas is Christopher’s son and Cam is Scott’s son.
Cam is a CU graduate student pursuing his MBA, and Lucas will graduate from St. A’s in May with a degree in criminal justice and has aspirations to be a game warden.
They grew up together on Pico’s trails, Lucas one year younger than Cam.
Cam graduated from Killington Mountain School. Lucas attended KMS for a year and returned to Mount St. Joseph Academy, where he skied on the high school circuit as an independent.
“We are pretty competitive,” Lucas said. “He outdid me this year.”
So far. There is more skiing left, including the USCAA Regionals this weekend at Sugarloaf in Maine.
“Cam really elevated himself this year, but before this year, they were neck-and-neck all the time,” said Castleton ski coach Chris Eder. “They look alike and they ski alike. The only difference is the uniform.”
Eder remembers the day he found out that he probably had no chance at recruiting Lucas to the Spartans.
“I was driving one day and I had the radio on WSYB. Jack Healey was interviewing Lucas about ski racing, and he said he was going to St. Anselm,” Eder said. “I said, ‘Well, I guess I won’t be getting him.’”
Eder is happy he at least landed one of the cousins.
“Cam is a leader. We made him captain his second year, and we don’t do that very often with second-year skiers,” Eder said. “The other players on the team respond to him.
“Skiing is an individual sport, but on the collegiate level it is very much a team sport. If you asked Cam whether he would rather have an individual championship or a team championship, he would reply a team championship without hesitating.”
Whether it is competing at the Regionals this weekend or the upcoming USCAA Championships at Lake Placid, the cousins never forget where it all began.
“Pico is definitely a special place,” Lucas said. “It is kind of like a second home. When I go back there I see all my cousins.
“Cam and I work there on our Christmas break.”
After Brad and Janet Mead launched Pico, their daughter Andrea went on to carry the banner for the Rutland area in a big way, winning the gold medal in both the slalom and giant slalom at the 1952 Olympics in Oslo, Norway.
The Heald family has been equally prominent in the history of the mountain, and its influence shows no signs of fading.
Who knows, Cam might someday be making his own mark on the mountain. His goal is to take his business degree and use it to work in the ski industry.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.