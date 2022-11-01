When Jack Healey walks into Spartan Arena to broadcast Friday evening’s women’s hockey game between Castleton University and Worcester State, he will be walking into the Jack Healey Broadcast Booth.
Healey thought he was going to last Saturday night’s hockey game to broadcast the men’s contest at Spartan Arena with Plattsburgh State where he would be honored on Jack Healey Night by executing the ceremonial puck drop.
He had no idea of what was about to happen.
He was turned to face the opposite direction from the press box while the cover was removed from the new lettering on the press box: JACK HEALEY BROADCAST BOOTH.
“That was a surprise. I was really shocked,” Healey said. “I had a lump in my throat. I almost cried.”
Healey broadcasts numerous home sports on the Castleton athletic spectrum including baseball, softball, basketball., soccer, football. volleyball and field hockey.
What makes hockey especially satisfying is the makeup of the audience. There are listeners to his hockey broadcasts from all over the world.
This year’s CU men’s team boasts players from Canada, Hungary, Austria and England. The women’s squad lists players from Canada, England, Sweden and Spain.
Last season during a men’s hockey game, Castleton women’s ice hockey/field hockey standout Emily Harris brought her mother up to the booth to meet Healey. Harris is from England and her mother listens to Healey describing her mother’s games on the Internet.
Healey provides a link between mother and daughter across the ocean.
Healey had his picture taken that night with Emily’s mother.
“That meant a lot to me,” Healey said.
Healey said that of all the sports he broadcasts, ice hockey is by far the most difficult.
“It’s not just all the line changes but also the speed of the game,” he said.
Some of his favorite Castleton hockey broadcasts have been the ones of the invitational tournaments hosted by the men’s and women’s team. The men’s invitational was recently named the Terry Moran Invitational after the longtime assistant coach and supporter of CU hockey.
“All of those tournaments when they won stick out,” Healey said.
Another highlight, he said, was calling the women’s game against Plymouth State last February, a game where CU’s Darby Palisi scored three goals, her first collegiate hat trick.
“All of the Norwich games are special in both men’s and women’s hockey,” Healey said.
He cut his teeth on hockey at Rutland’s Mandigo Arena, broadcasting high school games long before Castleton added hockey.
“It was so cold at Mandigo. Some nights I would go in there laughing and come out crying,” Healey said.
He said, in his opinion, the best hockey player to come out of Rutland was Mount St. Joseph’s Jim Larkin.
But that chapter in his career has long since been closed. This winter it will be a steady diet of Castleton hockey and basketball on NSN.
Healey came to Rutland in October of 1971 for a radio job.
Little did he know that would be the beginning of a love affair with the city and that the love that would be returned by a devoted audience as he delivered his broadcasts of high school and college sports.
It has been a special year for Healey. Less than two months after he was inducted into the Castleton University Athletic Hall of Fame, he is seeing his name on his second home at Spartan Arena.
The guy who grew up in Topsfield, Massachusetts idolizing the likes of broadcasting icons Curt Gowdy, Ned Martin and Johnny Most has made his own name for himself. And it is up there in bold letters at Spartan Arena for all to see.
