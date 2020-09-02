BARRE — Thunder Road is ready to celebrate Labor Day with one of its biggest events of the season.
The 42nd Labor Day Classic this Sunday will be the track’s longest race of the year and will feature the region’s top Late Model stars for 200 laps of action.
Sunday’s event counts toward the championship for both the American-Canadian Tour and the weekly Late Models. That means local stars like Jason Corliss, Scott Dragon, Bobby Therrien and Trampas Demers will take on the top ACT drivers, including Jimmy Hebert, D.J. Shaw, Ryan Kuhn and Bryan Kruczek.
The history of the Labor Day Classic goes back to Thunder Road’s inaugural 1960 season. Following a period where the Vermont Milk Bowl was held Labor Day weekend, the Classic was restored in 1997 and has been a staple of the schedule in various forms ever since.
Along the way, racing legends such as Larry Demar, Jean-Paul Cabana, Robbie Crouch, Dave Dion and Brian Hoar have carried the checkered flag on Labor Day weekend. All of the 41 previous winners have their names inscribed on a granite monument behind the track’s main tower. Sunday’s champion will be added to this prestigious list.
History says the locals have the edge when the ACT Late Model Tour comes to town. During the 13 years when the event was part of the Tour schedule, 12 victors had previously won a race at Thunder Road and nine were current or former weekly competitors. That leaves 2019 winner Rich Dubeau, the defending ACT champion, as the only true “outsider” to capture the trophy.
These numbers clearly favor top weekly runners such as Jason Corliss, Scott Dragon and Bobby Therrien. Corliss is a Twinfield graduate and current Barre resident who is the defending track champion and current point leader. The 32-year-old won four of the last five ACT Tour events at Thunder Road, including the 2018 Labor Day Classic.
Dragon is looking to finally close the deal on a “Monument Race.” The two-time “King of the Road” has yet to win any of the track’s three biggest events: The Labor Day Classic, the Milk Bowl or the Memorial Day Classic. Dragon has had several close calls, including a runner-up finish during last year’s Labor Day Classic.
Several other drivers need a win Sunday to stay in title contention. The top contenders include Therrien, Demers and Marcel Gravel. Demers is a former Memorial Day Classic winner, Therrien is the 2017 track champ and Gravel was the early points leader this season. All three drivers suffered setbacks during the final Thursday night event. With just two points-counting events remaining, they know it’s now or never if they want to keep chasing their championship aspirations.
A surprise winner could also emerge from the pack of weekly racers. Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke finished second in the 2015 Labor Day Classic and will attempt to earn his first victory of the year.
Matt White and Christopher Pelkey have both recorded multiple podium finishes this year and will also be threats. Tyler Cahoon, Boomer Morris and rookie Matthew Smith have also shown they are capable of being the top dog any given week. For these drivers and many others, a Labor Day Classic triumph could be a career-defining victory.
Sunday’s event will also features weekly action for the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. In the Flying Tigers, Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard may be on his way to an unprecedented fourth championship. While the veteran hasn’t been as flashy as he was in past years, his consistency has helped build a 36-point lead over Craftsbury Common’s Mike Martin. Barre’s Cameron Ouellette is 39 points behind Woodard.
East Thetford’s Brandon Gray quickly recovered from his one stumble and holds a 42-point lead over Street Stock rival James Dopp, Tanner Woodard and rookie Kaiden Fisher are attempting to make one last push for the Street Stock title. The Road Warriors have been paced by standouts Brian Putney, Josh Vilbrin, Sean McCarthy and Dan Garrett Jr.
Post time for the Labor Day Classic is 1 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for children ages 12-and-under. There will be limited fan attendance.
