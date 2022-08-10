The Mickey Heinecken era of Middlebury College football was a memorable one. He was the head man of the Panthers from 1973 through 2000, winning 126 games for a winning percentage of .567. Twice he was named the New England Football Coach of the Year and in 1983 his Panthers upset Union, the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
It is all very impressive but not as impressive as his contributions to Vermont football since his retirement.
Heinecken founded the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation and got the Hall of Fame Classic North-South Football Game off the ground in 2001.
That annual November game between the top seniors from the northern tier of the state against their counterparts from the southern half has been an eagerly anticipated event on the high school football calendar each year.
It is often played on a cold day coming in mid-November after the state championships games have been played.
Yet, the weatherman has been surprisingly kind to the players and fans over the years for this great tradition.
But there comes a time in everyone’s life when they feel it is time to execute a hand off. Heinecken is turning the North-South affair over to Mike Empey who has recently been a line coach at Bellows Falls and Brattleboro.
Empey said there is still the goal of having the North-South Game rotate among Castleton University, Norwich University and Middlebury College.
Due to the way the game schedules have run at Middlebury and Norwich, the game has been played at Castleton for many consecutive years now.
“We have been happily stuck at Castleton,” Empey said, but added that the three-campus rotation is still being eyed.
The head coaches for the 2023 edition of what is often called the North-South Senior Game will be Mount Anthony’s Chad Gordon and Mount Abraham’s Jeff Stein.
Empey played football at Massachusetts Maritime and was not able to get involved with the game he loved after graduation due to his job.
When he took a job as an engineer for Vermont Yankee he moved to Bellows Falls.
“One reason I chose Bellows Falls was because of its football tradition,” Empey said.
When one of his sons began playing football for the Terriers, Empey joined coach Bob Lockerby’s staff.
When the son graduated, Empey did not. He was hooked and stayed on the BF staff for 13 years before moving over for a season on coach Chad Pacheco’s staff at Brattleboro.
Now, a new job at X-energy precludes him from the day-to-day responsibilities that come with coaching so Empey will contribute as the Game Chairman of the North-South Game.
Another piece of his newly structured football life will be growing the membership of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Another facet of his job as North-South Game Chairman will be expanding the data base of alumni of the game. He will also be looking to line up corporate sponsors for the game.
