It was in 1959 that Alan Sillitoe penned his famous short story “The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner.”
Sillitoe wrote it but Mill River Union High School’s Annika Heintz lived it. She ran alone this fall. She had no teammates, representing the Minutemen as a team of one.
Heintz not only was without a teammate, but she was without her old coach.
Kell Giffin was an outstanding cross country and distance runner at NCAA Division I level, carrying the colors for Louisville.
He expertly brought Heintz along her freshman and sophomore seasons as the Mill River coach before his occupation took him to Virginia.
Peter See stepped to coach the Minutemen.
“I’m not Kell,” See said. “She followed a training program online from her old coach.”
Without a teammate, Heintz spent a good deal of time running on her own this fall, often going to train on the trails at Pine Hill Park in Rutland.
“One thing she did this year was take our middle school team under her wing,” See said.
Heintz came onto the scene with a whirlwind first year at Mill River.
“Two years ago, everybody was saying, “who is this ninth grader who is beating everyone’” See said.
“But you know how it is in high school sports, soon a new kid comes up.”
A new kid turned out to be a freshman from White River Valley, Anita Miller. She beat Heintz in all of their head-to-head meetings this season.
Another nemesis is Bellows Falls’ Abby Broadley, a junior who has had a stranglehold on the Division III cross country state title.
See saw a side of Heintz he had not seen before as the season wore on.
“Annika was saying things like, ‘I am going to beat that girl next year,’”, See said. “There was that competitive edge. I had never seen that before.”
After Heintz, a junior, placed second to Miller at the Southern Vermont League Championships at Hartford High School, she talked about how running fit into her college plans.
She might or might not run in college. Running will be secondary to academics in her criteria for selecting a school.
If running is a good fit for her where she lands, then competing on the college trails is a possibility.
She was looking forward to competing in indoor track and field this winter, running the 1500 and 3000.
Winter indoor track and field, however, is a victim of the measures taken by the state to keep student athletes safe during COVID.
Her next competition will be on the Mill River outdoor track and field team in the spring providing sports get the green light then.
“She is a great student,” said See, a social studies teacher who had Heintz as a student last year. “I see great things for her wherever she decides to go.”
Without an indoor track season, Henitz will be running on her own through the winter months.
“She lives in Clarendon and has places she runs between Clarendon and Wallingford,” See said.
With her old coach hundreds of miles away and no teammates to push her, Heintz put together an outstanding season.
“It is a self-motivating sport anyway and she was very self-motivated,” See said.
Armed with a new competitive edge and the title of the Rutland Herald’s Female Cross Country Runner of the Year, Heintz has plenty to look forward to on the track in the spring and on the cross country trails in the fall.
There were some promising Mill River middle school runners. Last month, Olivia Haley and Alana Smith finished 1-2 in the middle school segment of the SVL Championships.
It appears that next year, Annika Henitz will have some teammates.
