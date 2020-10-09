It is not the mascot that’s important. It is the portrayal of the mascot that matters.
If Native Americans find the Rutland High School Raider mascot or the arrowhead that has adorned Rutland High gear offensive, it is time to take action.
That action does not necessarily mean changing the Raider name to Red Maples or anything else.
Maybe the name and the proud sports history of Rutland High School could be retained and Native Americans could be appeased with one big stroke of the brush.
Maybe we could use the Raider name to honor Native Americans.
But that’s too simple. It’s not enough to say that the Raider name and mascot honors that group of people. It must honor them in their eyes.
I reached out to Fair Haven Union High School graduate Reilly Howard who is pursuing her graduate degree at Florida State University in Tallahassee.
The Florida State mascot and name, Seminoles, is revered by most members of the Seminole tribe.
The Seminoles themselves are custodians of the name and mascot at Florida State and have everything to do with the way in which it is presented.
I’ll let Howard explain. Here are her words:
Yes, the Seminole tribe in Florida is extremely supportive of keeping the name and mascot as long as certain conditions are met.
This includes the students playing Chief Osceola being required to be of Seminole heritage and also input on design standards for logos and athletic uniforms.
There is a faction of the tribe out West that does not support this, but ultimately the Seminole tribe in Florida is the one with ties to the university.
Certain practices must be followed by the university under guidance of the Seminole tribe, otherwise the university will be forced to abandon the name and logo.
A small committee to make certain that the Raider name and mascot honors Native Americans could be formed. The first people invited to serve on the committee would be Native Americans or those with allegiance to any tribe.
The Raider mascot is important to those who pulled on a Raider uniform over the years and to those who cheered for them.
The Raider mascot and the way it is portrayed is even more important to those it should honor.
Maybe we can have it both ways.
