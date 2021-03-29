Poultney High’s Ryan Alt reaped the honor of being named to the Vermont football team that will play against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. Make no mistake, though, Alt’s favorite sport is baseball.
That is why there was an extra spring in his step on Monday, the first day that the Vermont Principals’ Association allowed for pitchers and catchers to practice.
High school baseball was canceled by COVID in 2019 so the players were glad to be back after the long hiatus.
The Poultney pitchers threw in the gym. Down the road, the Fair Haven players braved the strong winds and did their throwing outdoors.
“Some of these kids haven’t thrown for two years,” Poultney coach Dan Williams said.
The Blue Devils will be decked out in new uniforms that are scheduled to arrive before the season opener on April 19 at home against Proctor.
“It’s great to be back,” Alt said as he got ready to begin his throwing regimen. “We are just going to loosen our arms up. A lot of us haven’t played since 2019.
Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese is going to have to cultivate some pitchers. He has graduated mainstays of the staff like Aubrey Ramey and Andrew Lanthier.
He can count on Evan Reed but beyond him there aren’t pitchers with appreciable varsity innings.
“Half the kids we haven’t seen. We’ve got a lot of young guys,” Greenlese said.
“The big thing this week is to make sure they are throwing the ball properly. Ninety-nine percent of them haven’t been taught.
“It is important this week to focus on that and do the other stuff later.”
Greenlese, an outstanding pitcher at Castleton University, believes there are guys on the roster he can bring along to add depth behind Reed.
“We have got guys who can throw,” he said.
There are no scrimmages allowed this spring so he will have to use the preseason practices to get some of the new arms ready before the opener on April 17 at home against Springfield.
NOTES: Williams is elated with the turnout. Twenty-four Blue Devils have signed up for baseball. ... The last time there was baseball in the state, Fair Haven defeated Otter Valley for the state title in 2019. ... Poultney won a first-round game that year but was ousted in the quarterfinals by Danville. ... There will be the 150-limit for spectators that was in place during the fall sports season.
