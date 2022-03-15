Brian DeBonis and Neil Whitney have more in common than being first-year varsity baseball coaches They also share a belief in the importance of having their pitchers pound the strike zone.
The Vermont Principals' Association began its week for high school pitchers and catchers on Monday.
"I just hope to get our pitchers being able to throw strikes," DeBonis said at Poultney High's first practice.
That is his main objective this week.
"I like pitching to contact," said Whitney at Mill River's opening practice. "Location is 99% of it.
"This week we'll see who has arms and who doesn't have arms. You never have enough pitchers."
DeBonis has at least a couple of guys with varsity innings on the mound, Chris Baptie and Hagen McDermott.
He also has a new assistant coach. Bob Dauenhauer coached at one of the biggest youth league programs in New Jersey for 25 years and moved to Wells last July.
During his younger days, he was a left-handed pitcher.
"I saw the ad for a coach and I said, 'why not,'" Dauenhauer said.
DeBonis and Dauenhauer put the Blue Devils through some stretching exercises, had them do a drill of throwing from one knee on the gym floor and then progressed to pitching off portable mounds.
Liam Hill returns as the Blue Devil catcher and he knows he will be part of that process in helping the pitchers to throw strikes.
"I can frame the pitch and I can go out and talk to them if they are having trouble," Hill said.
DeBonis is uncertain about how robust his roster numbers will be and said at Monday's practice that he is not opposed to using players in middle school.
"I think I am going to start recruiting," he said.
Throwing strikes is the top priority for Whitney and he has no problem with the other team putting the ball in play. He is a disciple of pitching to contact and letting the defense make the plays.
If a pitcher can throw in the 80s or 90s and pile up the strikeouts, he'll take that, too. It is the bases on balls that drive him crazy.
"I like speed. It is another tool," Whitney said.
Whitney played baseball at Rutland for the late and legendary Joe Teta.
"He was a great baseball coach," Whitney said.
Mill River has been struggling mightily on the diamond and it won't be about wins and losses at the beginning for Whitney.
"You never lose, you learn. The more you learn, the smarter you get," said the Minutemen coach.
The Minutemen and Blue Devils both open at home on April 12. West Rutland visits Poultney and Mill River hosts Leland & Gray that day.
NOTES: Heard in the press box during the Division IV state championship boys basketball game on Sunday between White River Valley and Blue Mountain: "These might be the same teams in the baseball final." Those were also the teams in the 2021 baseball final. ... The other baseball state champions last season were CVU in Division I, U-32 in Division II and Peoples Academy in Division III. ... Neither Whitney nor DeBonis have scrimmages in place but expect to soon.
