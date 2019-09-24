High School Football
2019 Vermont Interscholastic
Football League
DIVISION I
Record QPR St. Johnsbury 4-0 7.000 Burr and Burton 4-0 6.250 Middlebury 4-0 5.875 Rutland 3-1 4.750 Essex 2-2 3.000 BFA-St. Albans 2-2 2.750 Colchester 2-2 2.625 Hartford 2-2 2.500 S. Burlington/Burlington 1-3 1.250 CVU 1-3 1.250 Mount Mansfield 0-4 0.000 Rice 0-4 0.000
DIVISION II
Record QPR Brattleboro 4-0 5.250 Bellows Falls 3-1 4.125 U-32 3-1 2.875 Fair Haven 2-2 2.750 Mount Anthony 2-2 2.250 Lyndon 2-2 1.750 North Country 1-3 1.125 Spaulding 1-3 1.250 Mount Abraham 1-3 0.875 Milton 0-4 0.000
DIVISION III
Record QPR BFA-Fairfax 3-0 4.000 Springfield 4-0 3.750 Poultney 3-1 2.625 Oxbow 2-2 1.750 Otter Valley 2-2 1.750 Mill River 1-3 0.625 Windsor 0-4 0.000 Woodstock 0-4 0.000
SCHEDULE
Friday
(7 p.m. unless indicated)
Hartford at BFA-St. Albans Colchester at Rutland Essex at Middlebury Mount Abraham at Brattleboro Milton at Fair Haven Lyndon at North Country Burr and Burton at Mount Anthony BFA-Fairfax at Springfield
Saturday
(1 p.m. unless indicated)
