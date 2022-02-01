I was excited about Monday night's game at Mill River between the Long Trail and Mill River girls basketball teams. Excited about a meeting on the last day of January between two teams going into the game with one victory between them?
Yes. This was going to be a great story. This was going to be the validation of working hard every day in practice for a winless Mill River team.
The prospect of interviewing happy players after the game about finally achieving that first win and what it meant to them had me stoked.
Things began well. When Cheyenne Hoyle rang up four quick points at the beginning of the second half, Mill River had a 15-7 lead.
I made the right choice, I am thinking. I am in the right gym. This is playing out just as I thought.
Then, Long Trail's defense began turning the ball over and the the kids from Dorset began making shots. Final: Long Trail School 52, Mill River 36.
The positive part of the night was that Long Trail's play looked like strong in the second half and was achieved with freshmen and sophomores as the headliners. The future is the exciting component for the 2-10 Mountain Lions but they had the look of a team that hasn't won its last game yet this year. Hey, some opponent might even be in for the surprise of their life in the Division IV playoffs.
The plan after the game was to take the Creek Road back to Rutland and drive past Mount St. Joseph Academy. The Mounties were hosting Fair Haven in as big of a game as you could possibly have this time of year.
I wanted to check out the parking lots. I was anticipating an enormous crowd.
Convent Avenue and the parking lot of Meadow Street was jammed with cars.
Proving that when a game is this big, people will come in droves despite COVID. High school hoops is alive and well.
We have gone to games with no fans last year to packing gyms in "Hoosier" fashion, particularly when the matchup is as enticing as Fair Haven vs. MSJ.
This is one whale of a week for MSJ fans. After watching their team earn a thrilling one-point victory over Fair Haven in a battle of Division II titans, they will be presented with another highly anticipated game in the Martin McDonough Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Hartford brings a 9-2 record into the game against the 10-1 Mounties.
Whether it is the Mill River girls basketball fighting for that one victory that would make its season or marquee boys basketball games like Fair Haven vs. MSJ or Hartford vs. MSJ, there is something magical about this winter: The year the fans came back and the gyms regained their electric atmosphere.
NEW BLOOD NEEDED
Basketball official Kim Levins was talking about some of the college-aged athletes she is trying to interest in the officiating profession. She was encouraged that they seemed interested in taking the plunge.
New blood is needed among officials. The shortage is real.
Saturday, Jim Shortle worked a JV game in Proctor and then drove over to Mill River to officiate a varsity game. There is a lot of doubling up like that this season.
Sometimes it means doing the JV and varsity game for an official.
Again, the shortage is real.
Recruiting efforts by Levins and others is important to the future of the sport.
