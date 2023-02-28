I was right around Ray Colton’s sawmill in Pittsfield when Harwood Union’s Quinn Nelson blocked her fifth shot of the girls basketball semifinal game against North Country. Before I got to the Killington town line, Nelson had her sixth block.
What a great trip back to Rutland from the Barre Auditorium. Man, I’ve missed high school basketball on the radio this year.
We used to be blessed in Rutland County with high school hoops on the air. Between Catamount Radio in Rutand and Lakes Region Radio in Poultney, we got a number of games every week.
It was great hearing the voices of Greg McCormick, Sue Riggs, Jack Healey, Rick Goeke, Dave Tibbs, Brian Hill, Carleton Laird and others describing the action before high school basketball in radio land went blank.
There was nothing like attending a game and catching another one on the way back to the office or your home.
The radio game’s absence is felt in Rutland County but it’s not like that everywhere.
Radio Vermont, for example, still carries many high school games all season long.
Brent Curtis has done play-by-play of about 40 regular season games on the radio this year for schools like Spaulding, U-32, Montpelier, Harwood, Hazen, Lamoille, Peoples Academy, Williamstown, Randolph and Craftsbury.
Best atmosphere? Curtis does not hesitate. It’s Hazen Union in Hardwick. The Wildcats have a pregame that involves shining a spotlight on the player being introduced as the crowd erupts.
Curtis saw a lot of great moments this year including two 1,000-point celebrations. Reaching the milestone on these nights were Peoples Academy’s Shelby Wells and Hazen’s Tyler Rivard.
The most emotional moment, Curtis said he saw, was U-32’s upset of rival Montpelier when the Raiders were 0-12.
“Those girls were beyond euphoric,” Curtis said.
The weekend before the Raiders might have received a little inspiration. They packed a visit to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts and a UConn game into a weekend package.
Curtis has traversed central Vermont, he is familiar with all the roads and places to eat.
One the loneliest stretches is Route 12 to Hyde Park, the home of Lamoille Union High School.
“You don’t see another car,” he said of the drive home.
But be alert. There is an abundance of deer, bear and moose.
Curtis was at Barre Auditorium broadcasting Monday night’s girls basketball Division II semifinal between Harwood and North Country.
He was the only radio guy in the press box that he occupied.
“Remember when this place used to be lined with radio stations?” he asked.
Yes, and Catamount Radio and Lakes Region Radio were always among them, describing the action of teams like West Rutland, Proctor, Fair Haven, Mount St. Joseph, Mill River and Poultney who made their share of trips to the venerable building on the hill in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.