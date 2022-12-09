We learned something about high school basketball a couple of years ago, didn’t we?
When fans were not allowed through the doors and the bouncing ball echoed louder than before in quiet gyms, it just was not the same. The pandemic changed everything.
We discovered that high school basketball games were more than what happens out on the floor.
Sure those games are exciting and offer as good of an entertainment value as you can find.
But the games are also gathering places. They are baked bean suppers and town meetings rolled into one. They are a holiday party.
You used to run into people in Proctor while picking up milk or bread at West Street Market. Not any more. Not a single store in town.
But everyone will see one another at the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic that is going on now at Proctor High’s Almo Buggiani Gym.
Every town from Rockingham to Richford will be made all the richer by high school basketball and what it does for the social fabric of the community. High school hoops warms up the winter months in many ways.
The new season is underway and with not being that far removed from that year of basketball with no fans, our appreciation is deepened for what basketball does for our communities.
Relish it. Take advantage of it. And let’s hope we have never another season without folks in the stands.
Now, pass the baked beans and let’s open a six pack — make mine Diet Coke, again please. Here is a six pack of story lines to launch the new season with.
— The Mount St. Joseph and Rutland High boys basketball teams will not be meeting again this season and that is a shame.
But they both figure to be very good and that will make for a lot of excitement in the City of Rutland.
The plan is for MSJ to move up to the large-school division of the Southern Vermont League so that the Mounties and Rutland High (it should have a new mascot by then) will eventually play in the 2003-24 season.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau explained that it could not happen this year because it is the second year of a two-year cycle.
The unexpected early return of Eli Pockette after a football injury makes Rutland High a legitimate threat in Division I and its early games against the cream of the northern part of the state will be fun to watch.
— Can anyone beat the defending state champion West Rutland girls basketball team?
It is going to take a great effort by a very good team. The Golden Horde has one of the best players in the state in Peyton Guay and there is a lot of outstanding talent surrounding her.
The Horde has height, ball handlers, defenders and scorers.
The other thing that the Golden Horde has is something coach Carl Serrani could do without — one gigantic bull’s-eye on their back.
— The Springfield girls basketball’s answer to Guay is Macie Stagner.
Guay has championship caliber talent around her. Does Stagner?
That question will be answered soon. Four of the most intriguing games are the ones the Cosmos have with Windsor and Fair Haven, all after the Christmas break. The first of those has Windsor coming to Springfield’s Dressel Gym on Jan. 2.
New Springfield boys coach Kraig Harlow will find out plenty about his team very soon. The Cosmos are at powerful Fair Haven on Dec. 14.
— Could we be getting a look at two teams headed to the Barre Auditorium for the Final Four when Division III Windsor comes to Division II Fair Haven for a girls game on Dec. 12?
That might be a risky assumption this early but do not bet against it.
— When Mill River boys coach Ben Smith was forced to go with a different lineup late in the season last year, the Minutemen showed a lot of grit and fire. There were also glimpses of talent thrown into the equation.
There is hope that things might be a lot more fun at the Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium this time around.
The Minutemen are at Rivendell on Saturday and then make the short trip to Poultney. Mill River fans will get the first look at their team at home on Dec. 16 when Long Trail comes to North Clarendon.
Count on the Minutemen being better. How much better is the question everyone is looking forward to being answered.
— Will West Rutland boys basketball coach Ali Mitchell get her first career victory this year after the Golden Horde went winless last season?
Yes. I’d be shocked if the Horde did not win a game this year and maybe more.
The commitment of Mitchell and her players to off-season basketball is admirable and figures to pay dividends.
You’ll see quite a celebration on the floor when that elusive first victory does happen.
Here is the safest basketball bet since James Naismith nailed the peach baskets to the wall in Springfield, Massachusetts: Mitchell will not win as many games this year as her father Carl Serrani will with the school’s boys team.
One step at a time.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
