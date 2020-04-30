High school seniors in Vermont have had their spring sports season ripped out from under them by the coronavirus, but many of these athletes have plans to continue playing sports at the college level.
Some will be opposing one another on college fields and courts. Some will become teammates. Players like Fair Haven Union High School’s Kerigan Disorda and Kyleigh Grenier will continue to be teammates with the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program.
Here is a partial list of Vermont high school seniors who will be continuing their athletic careers:
Tyler Buxton, Middlebury, Western New England University football.
Allie Almond, Proctor, Castleton University softball.
Lyndsey Elms, Proctor, Plymouth State University women’s basketball.
Tyler Millerick, Brattleboro, Western New England University football.
Ruchan Karagoz, Brattleboro, Plymouth State University football.
Maggie Lonardo, Brattleboro, UMass-Amherst women’s track and field.
Chris Frost, Brattleboro, Plymouth State University football.
Kerigan Disorda, Fair Haven, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, women’s basketball.
Dylan Lee, Fair Haven, Castleton University football.
Kyleigh Grenier, Fair Haven, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, women’s basketball.
Andrew Lanthier, Fair Haven, St. Michael’s College baseball.
Aubrey Ramey, Fair Haven, Castleton University baseball.
Brady Clark, Springfield, St. Michael’s College baseball.
Noah Zierfus, Springfield, Castleton University football.
Gabby Wardwell, Springfield, Northern Vermont University-Johnson women’s basketball.
Dylan Merrow, Springfield, New England College baseball.
Damion Warner, Springfield, Franklin Pierce University, men’s basketball.
Maizy White, Springfield, Mary Baldwin (Virginia) women’s soccer.
Mycah White, Springfield, Mary Baldwin women’s soccer.
Matt Creed, Rutland, WPI football.
Ethan Coarse, Rutland, Castleton University football.
Ben Chilkott, West Pawlet (Granville High School), Castleton University football.
Pat Roling, BFA-Fairfax, Castleton University football.
Noah Brock, BFA-Fairfax, Castleton University football.
Luke Williams, Essex, Castleton University football.
Gary Arleth, U-32, Castleton University football.
Ethan Kelleher, Missisquoi, Castleton University football.
McGregor Vancor, Bellows Falls, Keene State baseball.
Halle Dickerson, Bellows Falls, Keene State field hockey.
Taylor Goodell, Bellows Falls, Castleton University women’s basketball.
Heith Mason, Poultney, Castleton University men’s basketball.
Olivia Rockwood, Windsor, University of Maine women’s basketball.
Cal Horowitz-McCadden, CVU, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball.
Joey McCoy, Burr and Burton Academy, Hobart football.
Logan Morgan, Burr and Burton Academy, Western New England football.
Grace Pinkus, Burr and Burton Academy, UMass-Amherst women’s soccer.
Kiera Pipeling, West Rutland, Averett (Virginia) women’s soccer.
Kyle Laughlin, West Rutland, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, men’s soccer (goalie.)
Kyle Hamilton, Hartford, Bates College football.
Arin Bates, Leland & Gray, Clarkson University women’s soccer.
Tyler Regula, Mill River, Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer (goalie.)
Hunter Palmieri, St. Johnsbury, Endicott, football.
Olivia White, Otter Valley, University of Vermont women’s soccer.
Amaya Rogers, Harwood, Plymouth State women’s soccer.
Mia Cooper, Harwood, Guilford College women’s basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.