High school snow sports, whether it be Alpine or Nordic skiing or snowboarding, gets a little more sizzle when they collide with an Olympic year.
People become more in tune to those sports when they get beamed into living rooms in prime time as will be the case Feb. 4-20 during the Olympic Games in Beijing.
High school skiers and boarders watch intently as Olympians do things that they aspire to do themselves. Dreams of that perfect run or best-ever race are cultivated as they watch the world’s best.
Bob Clark takes over the Otter Valley Nordic program where he has no girls but five boys.
The nice feature for the Otters is that there is a bright future — the team boasts a freshman and four sophomores.
The freshman is Luke Calvin and his teammates are Eli and Ike Bagley, Dillon Ladd and Baker LaRock.
The Otters train at Mountain Top where Rutland also practices.
Until the Chittenden resort is ready, the Otters trained on their campus.
“We have good space but we don’t have the hills,” Clark said.
He likes the way this group has meshed before the season.
“It is a tight-knit group with a great attitude. They are all experienced skiers,” Clark said.
He is not sure how the Otters will do out of the gate but he believes they can grow into a formidable team.
“There is a lot of potential,” Clark said.
Rutland coach Bill Belmonte also has some experienced Nordic skiers but the Ravens do boast both a boys and girls team.
The RHS boys squad is fortified by considerable experience. Seniors Brady Geisler, Phil Mahar, Owen Dube-Johnson and Max McCalla have skied all four years.
They are joined by a fifth senior Caleb Gillespie who is on the team for the first time.
Rounding out the boys team is junior Sam Kay, sophomores Karver Butler and Marko Svoren and freshmen Bryce Gandin, Taylor Ramage, Will Sabataso and Josh Kay.
Belmonte will be counting on his four four-year seniors to make some waves this season.
There are five girls on the RHS squad — Annabelle Mahar, Erin Geisler, Olivia Calvin, Caroline McCormack and Ava Rosi.
Mahar is a sophomore coming off a very strong year. She, like her brother Phil, does a lot of cross-country skiing on the family farm in Middletown Springs.
Geisler is a freshman but she has a good deal of experience in the sport.
“Seventeen kids is a good start,” Belmonte said.
An exciting feature of the schedule is that the Ravens are being allowed to host two Nordic races at Mountain Top this season, something that COVID precluded last year.
Dawn Smith has a good mix of boys and girls for her Rutland High Alpine squad.
Zachary Nelson is the lone senior for the boys.
Sophomores are James Capen, Ben Cerreta, Tom Goldberg, Ivan Mokeyev and Caden Sylvia.
Comprising the large group of freshmen are Hudson Branchaud, Quinlan Hall, Kyle Harned, Aaron LaFrancois, Ryan McPhee, Sawyer Nelson, Daniel Orellana and Sebastian Pell.
The girls have no seniors. Juniors are Paige Harned and Lauren Solimano, sophomores are Sophia Buonadonna and Adysen Kinsman and freshmen are Lila Oquendo and Evangeline Taylor.
Rutland is scheduled to open the season Jan. 6 at Bromley and has the first of two meets on its home mountain of Pico on Jan. 10.
Nelson is the one everyone will be trying to catch on the boys squad. He had a strong finish at States, placing 15th in the GS and 21st in the slalom.
“Ben Cerreta and Zach are returning this year with a marked increase in strength. I’m sure this hard work during the off season will benefit both of them this year,” Adams said.
“Tom Goldberg returns this year with his positive attitude that will guide the newer members of the team.”
Solimano, Harned and Kinsman are returning to the girls team with increased stamina, strength and confidence.
Mill River coach Peter See has a Mill River Alpine squad that is on the small side but he believes he has some individuals that could turn heads this year.
He has four boys that are all returning from last year’s team — Elliott Mason, Ethan Foley, Jimmy Barrett and Riley Miller.
“Those are the four main guys. They all skied last year,” See said.
He also expects to have several girls led by freshman Katie Ahearn.
“It has all been pretty informal. We have done a lot of dry land training. We are just waiting for Pico to open,” See said.
“Pico is the place. We get great support from all the Rutland coaches like Dawn and Lori (McClallen), we are all in it together.”
Mill River will also have a snowboard team comprised of Toby Pytkik, Karina Mozzer and Ashley Mozzer, Olivia Williams, Dallas Carey, Lacee Lanfear, Collin McLean, Hagen McDermott and Sierra Carey.
Coaching the MRU snowboarders will be Jo Jo Valente.
Christian Rudy will be the coach of the Rutland High snowboard team. No schedule or roster is available yet.
Whether it is on the meandering trails at Mountain Top with its breathtaking views or the hills of places like Bromley or Pico, snow sports is a special part of the high school winter sports scene in Vermont.
