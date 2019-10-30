FAIR HAVEN — Harwood freshman Louisa Thomsen broke the hearts of the Fair Haven Slaters in the Highlanders’ 2-1 double overtime win during the Division II girls soccer semifinal match at LaPlaca Field on Wednesday.
Thomsen scored the game-winning goal with less than five minutes left The Slaters tried desperately to clear the ball out of their own box, but hit a player in the process. The ball fell to the feet of Thomsen, who put the ball into the back of the net.
The Slaters fought hard throughout the game. Slaters head coach Ian Akin knew that the Highlanders were going to have a specific game plan.
“Harwood is a really disciplined team, they play a really nice possession style,” he said.
And that is exactly what the Highlanders did, and they did it well.
Harwood held the majority of possession throughout the game, but was unable to find the final pass to break the defense and score.
After the first half ended without a goal, Fair Haven was the first team to get onto the scoreboard when freshman Brittany Love played a ball that found the feet of junior Megan Ezzo. She placed the ball right by Harwood goalie Alana Williams with about 30 minutes remaining in regulation.
Harwood came right back and held possession, but still was unable to break through the defense.
But with 24:56 left in regulation, the referee blew his whistle after a hard play in the box and pointed towards the penalty spot.
Harwood sophomore Tanum Nelson took the penalty kick and put it past Fair Haven keeper Emma Ezzo to even the score.
Other than the two goals scored, both teams struggled to break through the opposing defense. Fair Haven struggled to maintain possession in their attacking third, while Harwood was still unable to find the final touch in the final third.
The support for both teams stayed hyped from the opening whistle, and it continued into the two overtime periods.
The story of the game was the same in the overtime periods — both teams struggling to break through the final third.
Harwood head coach Mike Vasseur put it best when talking about the game-winning goal.
“It was your typical knock the ball and it bounces around, it goes off something, it goes in. Nothing set, nothing special, just soccer,” he said.
“I just was like, ‘I have to get anything I can on this ball,’” Thomsen said of her game-winner.
Nelson felt that the team deserved the win after a hard-fought game.
“It was a crazy game. Ups and downs, it was really a battle to the end,” she said.
Fair Haven has only three players graduating this spring, and Akin had a message to his team following the tough defeat.
“This experience will go a long way for them, and realizing what their potential is,” he said. “This hurts, but they’ll get back to it next year and they’ll be better for it.”
Congratulations on a terrific season, Slaters! It was great to see so much support from the fans. You girls will be awesome next year!
