You could say that Brian Hill is an accidental golfer.
He didn’t play golf until he was at least 30 and it only happened because he, his wife Shannon and son Bauer were living on a golf course in Grantham, New Hampshire.
“I said, ‘If I live on a golf course, I guess I should play golf,’” Hill said this week.
Eastman is a gorgeous course and he fell in love with the game. It did not take him long to figure out that he would rather play golf than softball.
He lived on the Eastman layout for five years before moving back to his hometown of Rutland.
If playing golf came out of the blue so did coaching golf.
Castleton University has just lost its golf coach in 2015 when Reggie Colomb resigned. Athletic Director Deanna Tyson asked CU food service service director Rob Macfarlane if he knew of anyone who would be a good coach. Macfarlane suggested Hill.
“She called me on a Friday and interviewed me. She called me on Monday and offered me the job,” Hill said.
Hill met the players at Rutland Country Club that same day at 3 p.m. The next day, the Spartans had a match at Rocky Ridge which they won.
Things happen fast when there is a midnight resignation.
Recruiting is tough during the pandemic, Hill said.
But he knows he has plenty to sell when it comes to telling prospective golfers the Castleton story.
“One thing I tell them is that they can play two sports. I have had hockey, lacrosse and baseball players on our team,” Hill said.
Hockey is a longtime passion of his and he relates extremely well to the Spartan hockey players.
He also sees the skiing in the area with the proximity of Killington, Pico and Okemo as another selling point.
The fact that Castleton has numerous majors, helps, too, Hill said.
Then, there is the course.
“Rutland Country Club is one of the most prestigious courses in the state,” Hill said of the Spartans’ home layout. “I try to bring kids over here when I am recruiting them.”
Castleton will host the 2022 Little East Conference tournament at RCC.
“The other teams can’t wait to come here and play,” he said.”They all love it.”
While he came to golf late, Hill has always competed. He was a member of the 1979 Rutland High baseball team that made it to the Division I semifinals where the Raiders lost 8-1 to Burlington when Bob White fired a no-hitter against them.
Rutland grabbed the lead when Hill walked, was sacrificed to second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly.
That was it for Rutland. Not a a run or a hit the rest of the day. Decades later, Hill and White met through a radio show.
He considers playing hockey for Barry Van Gerbig and baseball for Joe Teta to be one of the best experiences a high school athlete could have.
“I was fortunate. They were great coaches. I loved playing for Joe and Barry Van Gerbig was 20 years ahead of his time,” Hill said.
Many fans know Hill from his stint at Catamount Radio broadcasting high school and Castleton University games.
He said his favorite sport to broadcast was Castleton hockey. One game stands out, an upset of Norwich University in a packed Spartan Arena. The intensity and quality of play was as good of an advertisement as you could have for NCAA Division III men’s hockey.
He and his broadcast partner Rick Goeke knew they had been a part of something special that night.
One of his favorite high school games that he called with Goeke over the radio was Proctor’s incredible comeback victory in the state championship game several years ago at Barre Auditorium against Sharon Academy.
Proctor’s Nick Ojala made a very long 3-point field goal to key the comeback and now Ojala is one of Hill’s CU golfers.
Hill has had some outstanding golfers at Castleton and Ojala ranks high on the list but he said Zach Temple “is probably the best we’ve had.”
He is proud that so many of his Castleton golfers have been able to stay in the game, working at highly regarded courses all over the country.
His alumni network extends from Pinehurst to Rutland Country Club where Justin DelBianco is an assistant pro.
“They make a lot of connections and they stay in touch with each other and myself,” Hill said.
“My thing is to have fun, play hard and have memories for a lifetime.”
Over the weekend, the Spartans were competing at the LEC tournament in Rhode Island. They did not play particularly well and the days were cold and blustery.
Freshman Matt Redmond didn’t see a downside. He said through a grin, “College golf is the greatest.”
That is exactly why Brian Hill is still there after getting that phone call from Tyson in 2015.
